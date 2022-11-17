The exciting battlefield experience is not the only highlight of the popular mobile BR title, PUBG Mobile. Events and in-game collectibles are of great importance to the Krafton-backed battle royale shooter title. Furthermore, players often see the arrival of new collaborations in the game from time to time.

Fans can now rejoice as yet another collaboration, PUBG MOBILE x Maserati, has been confirmed by the game's officials on social media platforms. Interestingly, Krafton even teased the collaborative event's launch in its recent Q3 report's press release. However, the only thing that's yet to be provided is an official release date and other details.

PUBG MOBILE x Maserati collaboration announced as fans await the details

It should be noted that game officials have only provided confirmation of the Maserati crossover event. The developers have refrained from giving any additional hints or promos as shown below:

"Go Beyond All Boundaries with PUBG MOBILE X Maserati! Stay tuned for this exciting new partnership!"

Based on this information, fans will have to wait a few days to receive more information on the timeline of the upcoming collaboration. However, in the announcement poster, players were able to spot two popular Maserati car models, the Levante and the MC20.

The community can likely expect the introduction of special edition car skins based on Maserati's Levante and MC20 models. However, considering past collaborations, the developers will potentially put a hefty price tag on both car cosmetics.

The famous free-to-play shooter offers a long line-up of in-game accessories and cosmetics, all of which are obtainable through in-app purchases with UC (Unknown Credits, the game's primary currency). Therefore, any special edition collectible, especially from a premium brand like Maserati, is expected to arrive with a big price tag.

Krafton unveiled the event calendar for the Messi collaborative events, some of which are currently active (Image via Krafton/Tencent Games)

At the moment, the Lionel Messi collaboration is active in the game, offering exclusive prizes to players. The rewards include an exclusive collaboration jersey and various other outfits or items, alongside Messi's Golden Boots as a new tactical accessory in the game.

Install the latest 2.3 update to enjoy the latest content and the upcoming events (Image via Sportskeeda)

By tapping here, readers can find complete details about the different phases of the PUBG Mobile x Messi collaboration. Furthermore, they can also update their game to the latest 2.3 version to enjoy the crossover event alongside other new features in the game.

Note: This news about the Maserati collaboration does not apply to BGMI.

Poll : 0 votes