PUBG Mobile XTZ The Final War Day 1 overall standings

Xtreme Zone Esports is conducting the XTZ Genesis Series PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams from India. The event features a three-stage showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool. The final phase — XTZ The Final War — is scheduled from 14th August to 20th August, with a prize pool of 3,00,000 INR.

In Phase 1, 32 invited teams were divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. These sides battled it out for six days from 20th July to 25th July to qualify for Phase 3. The first phase of this PUBG Mobile event concluded with Hydra Official (Gucci Gang) emerging as champions.

In Phase 2, the XTZ Ground Zone, the registered teams battled it out for a prize pool of 50,000 INR. Team Godzx Retribution won this phase.

XTZ The Final War is the third and final phase, in which 20 qualified teams from the previous two phases are fighting for the title. 18 teams from Phase 1, two fan-favorite teams and two underdog teams from Phase 3 are doing battle.

Fan-favorite teams to get the highest number of votes were Team Soul and Orange Rock, thus qualifying for the third phase, i.e., XTZ The Final War.

Overall standings of XTZ The Final War PUBG Mobile tournament after Day 1

1. Gucci Gang - 42 points

2. UMumba Esports - 39 points

3. Marcos Gaming - 34 points

4. Darktangent Esports - 33 points

5. Initiative Esports - 29 points

6. Rip Official - 27 points

7. Reckoning Esports - 27 points

8. TSM Entity - 24 points

9. Future Station - 23 points

10. Tenet Official - 21 points

11. Rising Falcon - 15 points

12. Uesxins - 14 points

13. Nova Godlike - 13 points

14. Team Insane - 10 points

15. Oranage Rock Esports -10 points

16. Ripx - 8 points

17. Team Soul- 7 points

18. Hailxgods Reign - 7 points

19. Godzx Retribution - 6 points

20. Team Ind - 0 points