PUBG New State 0.9.2 update expected APK+OBB size and more details

PUBG New State has won fans all over the world ever since its release on 11 November 2021. Players are now excited about the new 0.9.2 update that is introducing a brand new weapon called L85A3.

The futuristic battle royale title has seen some minor patches in the past to improve the gameplay experience, but 0.9.2 is the first major PUBG New State update that is bringing in a lot of changes and new features. The 0.9.2 update is arriving today, 9 December 2021.

Size of PUBG New State 0.9.2 update

The size of the 0.9.2 update has not been revealed by the developers. However, after taking a hint from PUBG Mobile’s latest 1.7.0 update, one can expect the PUBG New State update size to be around 600 MB to 700 MB for Android devices, and around 1.5 GB to 2 GB for iOS devices.

Since the developers have not revealed the exact time of arrival, players are not really aware as to when the update will arrive on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. In this case, they can use APK and OBB files to download the update. The size is expected to be the same.

PUBG New State: New features

Here are some of the features that PUBG New State is introducing via the 0.9.2 update:

Also Read Article Continues below

A brand-new assault rifle named L85A3 can now be used by players. It uses 5.56 mm ammunition and has the highest damage amongst all the other 5.56 mm guns. It has low recoil and a low rate of fire.

New gun customizations are available for M416 and SLR.

A new vehicle has also been introduced in the game. Electron is an electric mini-bus that can accommodate up to six players. It is available in Troi and on the Training Ground.

Mesta, a two-seater sports car, is also a new vehicle that has quick acceleration and high speed.

Volume 2 of Survival Pass kicks off today and the character in focus is Bella of Dream Runners Faction. The story mission revolves around collecting all of Bella’s costumes.

The BP store background and the Lobby background have been changed.

Edited by Siddharth Satish