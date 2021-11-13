×
Create
Notifications

PUBG New State 5-days login event rewards Parachute skin and more

PUBG New State login rewards (Image via PUBG New State; Twitter)
PUBG New State login rewards (Image via PUBG New State; Twitter)
Debolina Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Nov 13, 2021 08:49 PM IST
News

PUBG New State is finally here, and Indian mobile gamers are thrilled to try the new game. The Battle Royale title is available on Android and iOS and was released on November 11, 2021.

Pre-registration reward (Image via PUBG New State)
Pre-registration reward (Image via PUBG New State)

Players who had pre-registered for the game got a limited edition permanent vehicle skin (Takion TR1) as a reward. On top of that, Krafton has announced exciting login event rewards.

PUBG New State login rewards

Log-in for 5 days to claim all the rewards!pubg.info/3ocPiqU#pubgnewstate #nextgenbattleroyale #newstateevent https://t.co/T5XmU5sMhK

Krafton has revealed exciting log-in rewards that players can claim over five days. The given rewards are up for grabs until January 5, 2022. From parachute skin to in-game currency, the rewards are worth obtaining.

The list of PUBG New State log-in rewards is given below:

Day 1 – 1,111 BPs

Day 2 – 1 New State Logo T-shirt (Black)

Day 3 – 1 New State Logo T-shirt (Black)

Day 4 – 1 New State Logo – Parachute

Day 5 – 1 New State Patch

How to claim the rewards?

All players need to do is login to collect their rewards in PUBG New State. Once they have logged in for five days consecutively, they will be able to view the items in the Inventory section. They can then use/equip them however they like.

Other PUBG New State rewards

Make sure to check your in-game mail to obtain your very own launch day welcome gift and enjoy your ride around the battlegrounds!pubg.info/3ocPiqU#pubgnewstate #nextgenbattleroyale #newstateevent https://t.co/LHddKPG6LK

PUBG New State also offered Launch Day Welcome Gifts. They were:

  • 1 Takion TR1 (Vehicle Skin)
  • 1 New State Profile Icon
  • 1 New State Profile Frame
  • 10 Chicken Medals

Aside from the rewards mentioned above, players can also claim the following rewards offered by PUBG New State:

ALSO READArticle Continues below

  • Day 1 – 1 Hydrodip – Parachute
  • Day 2 – 1 Chicken Medal
  • Day 3 – 1 Chicken Medal
  • Day 4 – 1 Chicken Medal
  • Day 5 – 1 Chicken Medal
  • Day 6 – 1 Chicken Medal
  • Day 7 – 1 Cosplay Band Crate Ticket
  • Day 8 – 1 Chicken Medal
  • Day 9 – 1 Chicken Medal
  • Day 10 – 1 Cosplay Band Crate Ticket

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी