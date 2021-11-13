PUBG New State 5-days login event rewards Parachute skin and more

PUBG New State is finally here, and Indian mobile gamers are thrilled to try the new game. The Battle Royale title is available on Android and iOS and was released on November 11, 2021.

Pre-registration reward

Players who had pre-registered for the game got a limited edition permanent vehicle skin (Takion TR1) as a reward. On top of that, Krafton has announced exciting login event rewards.

PUBG New State login rewards

Krafton has revealed exciting log-in rewards that players can claim over five days. The given rewards are up for grabs until January 5, 2022. From parachute skin to in-game currency, the rewards are worth obtaining.

The list of PUBG New State log-in rewards is given below:

Day 1 – 1,111 BPs

Day 2 – 1 New State Logo T-shirt (Black)

Day 3 – 1 New State Logo T-shirt (Black)

Day 4 – 1 New State Logo – Parachute

Day 5 – 1 New State Patch

How to claim the rewards?

All players need to do is login to collect their rewards in PUBG New State. Once they have logged in for five days consecutively, they will be able to view the items in the Inventory section. They can then use/equip them however they like.

Other PUBG New State rewards

PUBG New State also offered Launch Day Welcome Gifts. They were:

1 Takion TR1 (Vehicle Skin)

1 New State Profile Icon

1 New State Profile Frame

10 Chicken Medals

Aside from the rewards mentioned above, players can also claim the following rewards offered by PUBG New State:

Day 1 – 1 Hydrodip – Parachute

Day 2 – 1 Chicken Medal

Day 3 – 1 Chicken Medal

Day 4 – 1 Chicken Medal

Day 5 – 1 Chicken Medal

Day 6 – 1 Chicken Medal

Day 7 – 1 Cosplay Band Crate Ticket

Day 8 – 1 Chicken Medal

Day 9 – 1 Chicken Medal

Day 10 – 1 Cosplay Band Crate Ticket

Edited by Yasho Amonkar