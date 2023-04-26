PUBG New State Battle Adda India Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise performance, and more

With the conclusion of Day 2 of the PUBG New State Battle Adda, OR Esports remains in first place with 134 points after maintaining their steady pace today. Meanwhile, GodLike Esports made an extraordinary comeback, jumping to second place with 118 points after winning two consecutive matches.

Gods Reign ranked third with 101 points and was the only unit in the top 5 that did not have a Chicken Dinner. Revenant and Team Insane were the fourth and fifth squads with 96.5 and 93.5 points respectively. Team Genesis, who have an experienced lineup, finished 14th with 60 points. Team S8UL struggled on both days and currently have only 31.5 points in their six matches.

PUBG New State Battle Adda Day 2 overview

GodLike, who did not have a good opening day, got off to a terrific start today and clinched a 23-point Chicken Dinner in the first match. However, Team Insane fought wisely to get 27 points. Reckoning and Bad Devils grabbed 11 points each.

With Reflexer delivering a stellar performance in the second game, GodLike Esports clinched two wins in a row. The squad used their Finish Card to collect a total of 41 points from this single game, thanks to Reflexer’s seven kills. Revenant earned 28 points using their Position Card. Their newest addition MJ, who took six eliminations, played a key role.

The third match of the latest map, Lagna, saw an insane clash between Revenant (35) and Genesis Esports (14), both featuring BGMI players, with the former clinching. Aditya showcased his prowess by taking down two opponents, but was ultimately eliminated by MJ. Mindwave, Atom, and GodLike secured 25, 15, and 15 points respectively.

Zero Gravity, playing their fourth game of the PUBG New State Battle Adda, pulled off a 7-kill Chicken Dinner. While Marcos Gaming and Team MAVI were behind them in second and third positions with 20 points each. S8UL were knocked out in an early fight with only two points.

PUBG New State Battle Adda overall standings after Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Marcos Gaming outplayed OR Esports in the end zone in the fifth round and registered their first victory with 32.5 points. 4Ever and Team MAVI scored 19 and 10.5 points respectively. While it was another failure for S8UL, who were unable to make any points.

Global Esports finally found their synergy and emerged as victors in the sixth match with 30.5 points. Big Brother and Team MAVI garnered 22 and 20 points, respectively. S8UL had a third back-to-back poor game. The fan favorite organization will hope to get their momentum in the PUBG New State Battle Adda Day 3.

