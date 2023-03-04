PUBG New State India Lagna Invitational: Winning team, overall standings, prize pool, and more

The two-day PUBG New State Lagna Invitational event finally concluded today, i.e., March 4, 2023. ESCA Gaming's talented roster has emerged as the champions of the tournament after sensational performances across all eight matches, obtaining a total of 165 points and three Chicken Dinners in incredible fashion. Krafton rewarded the team's efforts with 80K in-game currency (NC).

Although Team Chief YT dominated their opponents in half of the event's matches, they ended their campaign in second place with 127.5 points. They fought exceptionally hard in the event and received 40K in-game currency as their prize. Despite not winning a single match, SLIM YT made it into the top three with 126 points and was awarded 20K NC.

Prize pool distribution (NC) of PUBG New State Lagna Invitational (Image via Krafton)

On Day 2, Atom Newstate showcased a remarkable performance to jump from eighth place to fourth place in the overall standings. Unfortunately, Team Scout faltered in most of the matches and placed 11th with 43.5 points. Team Gabbar OP finished in fourteenth place with 31 points, followed by Ultra Gamers.

PUBG New State Lagna Invitational Day 2 match-wise highlights

Game 5

Maintaining their momentum from Day 1, Team Chief YT went on to deliver another great execution to win their third Chicken Dinner in the very first game of the second day. The roster scored a solid 23 points with eight kills to strengthen their ranking in the overall standings. SLIM YT began the day on a positive note and managed to claim 23 points as well. Oath Esports, using their Finish Card, garnered 20 points, while Team Scout was knocked out early on in the game.

The top eight teams of PUBG New State Lagna Invitational (Image via Krafton)

Match 6

ESCA Gaming hammered Team SLIM YT in the final zone to win the sixth match of the tournament. Furthermore, they utilized their Placement Card due to which the team accumulated 32.5 points, including 10 eliminations. SLIM YT, on the other hand, collected 36 points after using their Finish Card for the game, while Team Scout earned only five points in total.

Team Scout held the eleventh spot in PUBG New State Lagna Invitational (Image via Krafton)

Match 7

The seventh match saw complete dominance from Atom Newstate as the squad obtained a whopping 49 points after using their Finish Card. Their star player, KIOLMAO, played fearlessly and racked up 10 eliminations in this action-packed game. Team VIZZ and SJR Gaming managed to score 22 points each, while Chief YT and ANAHATA Tamil scored 14 points each.

Match 8

Team Chief YT defeated ESCA and Atom Newstate in the very last circle to claim their fourth Chicken Dinner with 10 frags. Once again, Team Scout failed to make a big impact and grabbed only four points in the last game of the PUBG New State Lagna Invitational.

Poll : 0 votes