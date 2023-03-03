PUBG New State Lagna Invitational Day 1: Overall standings, match wise highlights, and more

Day 1 of the PUBG New State India Lagna Invitational came to an end after four matches today, with ESCA Gaming claiming the top spot with 109.5 points. The team clinched two Chicken Dinners out of the four games played. SJR Gaming, meanwhile, stood in second place with 64 points despite not having any Chicken Dinners.

Chief YT also had outstanding showings to win the first and the third match of the opening day. The team currently holds third spot with 62.5 points, followed by SLIMYT.

RC YT finished in sixth place with 41 points after a masterclass performance in the last game of the day. Team Scout slipped to 10th position after being eliminated early in their last three matches.

The two-day invitational contest boasts 16 teams battling it out across eight matches in the newly added Lagna map of PUBG New State. A total of 140K in-game currencies will be distributed among the top three teams of the event, which is set to conclude on March 4.

PUBG New State Lagna Invitational Day 1 overview

Day 1 overall standings of PUBG New State Lagna Invitational (Image via Krafton)

Team Chief YT had an impressive start to the event, winning the first round with 10 eliminations. Team Scout and Atom New State competed well and came second and third, respectively. The former claimed four frags, while the latter had three. ESCA Gaming grabbed 17 points, which included eight finishes. The top performer in this match was Akuma, who bagged six kills and 705 damage.

ESCA Gaming made the right decision to use their Finish Card in the second game as they clinched a 14-kill Chicken Dinner. SJR Gaming, who used their Placement Card, gained 25 points, followed by SLIMYT and ZCKLXTON with 16 and 15 points, respectively. It was a poor showing from Team Scout as they couldn't earn a single point. Sypher, Cobra, and AyushPlayz picked up five eliminations each.

Team Scout finished 10th after Day 1 of PUBG New State Lagna Invitational. (Image via Krafton)

Team Chief YT used their Placement Card and managed to obtain a 3-kill Chicken Dinner in the third match. SJR and ESCA yet again fought hard to claim 19 points each. Gorax Gaming utilized their Finish Card and secured 18 points. Team Scout's usage of their Placement Card did not result in a favorable score, unfortunately. Sypher, MWXTRYOUT, and NSCXZENON grabbed six kills each.

Cobra's excellent performance led ESCA Gaming to register their second Chicken Dinner with eight frags. The squad also used their Placement Card in the fourth match of the PUBG New State Lagna Invitational Day 1. While using their Finish Card, RC YT emerged as the winner with 34 points.

