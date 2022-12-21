PUBG New State Invitational Grand Finals: Teams, format, schedule, and more 

With the conclusion of the Semifinals, all 16 teams have been finalized for the Snapdragon PUBG New State Invitational Grand Finals. Skylightz Gaming registered 107 points, pulling three Chicken Dinners out of their seven matches and showing full domination in that phase.

These 16 teams have been divided into four groups and will compete over two days on December 21 and 22. It has a total prize pool of 5 lakh INR, of which the first and second-ranked teams will be awarded 1.5 lakh and 75K INR. The first day will begin at 5:08 pm and continue until 10:00 pm IST.

Qualified teams for PUBG New State Invitational Finals

Skylightz Gaming Gods Reign Team Insane FLN Revenant GodLike Esports TWOB R Esports Team XO Chemin Esports S8UL TKS Team Tamilas Marcos Gaming Big Brother Esports Bad Evils

The tournament finals will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Snapdragon Conquest from 5:00 pm onwards.

These teams will aim to gain confidence by performing well in the event, which can help them psychologically in the Snapdragon PUBG New State Pro Series, where some of these have been directly invited to the third stage.

Gods Reign, who recently signed Sypher, who led S8UL to win TEC PUBG New State Open, plundered 93 points and stood in second place. Team Insane ended behind them with 83 points after displaying some great exploits.

With collecting 72 points each, Revenant and GodLike Esports secured fifth and sixth spots in the overall chart. The former's performances were up in the phase compared to their League Stage, where they placed 19th and qualified barely to the Semifinals.

Team S8UL, who played under Team IND name and were the table toppers in the League, had an average outing as they scored only 52 points and came in 12th place. To win the title, the team must improve their performance in the Grand Finals.

Marcos Gaming, Big Brother, and Bad Devils barely took their seats as they finished in 14th, 15th, and 16th places with 50, 50, and 49 points, respectively.

Esportswala could not progress to the Grand Finals as the side fell short by a single point. Enigma Gaming, despite winning a Chicken Dinner, only claimed 38 points. Popular organizations 8Bit and Blind Esports collected 24 and 20 points and were eliminated from the PUBG New State Invitational.

