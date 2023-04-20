PUBG New State Mobile Battle Adda: Teams, groups, prize pool, and more

Krafton has finally announced a PUBG New State tournament for indian players, named the Battle Adda, offering a total prize pool of ₹10 lakhs. It begins on April 25, and 32 invited teams will be participating. The contest will be broadcast on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG New State India.

Elaborate details about the format and the schedule of the competition are yet to be disclosed by the organizers, but they made the list of all participants public on April 20. Split into four groups of eight, the 32 squads will clash in a Round-Robin format.

Invited teams for PUBG New State Mobile Battle Adda

Here are the names of the 32 Indian teams that will clash in the upcoming contest:

Group A

Revenant Esports Team Tamilas True Tamilas GodLike Esports Bad Devils ARK Esports Team Genesis Chief YT

Group B

Team Insane Gods Reign United 4 Glory Midwave Esports Velocity Gaming Team Atom TWOB Reckoning Esports

Group C

OR Esports Hyderabad Hydras Global Esports Big Brother Esports Celsius Esports Zero Gravity Team ZCKL Hell Esports

Group D

4Ever Esports XO UDA Try Hard Udog India Team Mavi S8UL Marcos Gaming Enigma Gaming

Revenant recently welcomed two elite players, MJ and Sensei, into their unit. Earlier in January 2023, the organization participated in the Snapdragon Pro Series with an underdog lineup but failed to achieve a respectable ranking.

GodLike Esports is arguably one of the strongest squads in PUBG New State. They debuted on the scene in late 2022 with a dedicated lineup and have had splendid outings in numerous contests since then. The squad came second in the Snapdragon Invitational, where their marquee athlete Reflexer was the best individual performer in the Grand Finale.

Team Genesis, who signed the Snapdragon Invitational winning squad into their roster, will aim to raise their first major trophy. The experience and expertise brought by Fierce, Punk, Pukar, and Sarang to the table has rendered the team capable of defeating every squad in the tournament.

Team Tamilas and Reckoning were also among top squads in the Snapdragon Invitational. Global Esports, who recently disbanded their PUBG New State lineup, has also been invited in the Battle Adda. The org will reveal their roster in a few days.

Team S8UL will also aim to live up to the expectations of their fans. The fan favorite club came eighth in that Invitational.

