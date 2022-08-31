PUBG New State Mobile Pro Invitational: Teams, schedule, format, and more

Popular Indian esports tournament organizer Villager Esports has yet again come up with a brand new tournament dubbed the PUBG New State Mobile Pro Invitational, which features a prize pool of INR 2,00,000. A few popular organizations have been invited to participate in the contest, and some teams with their BGMI rosters will also participate.

The tournament is due to start tomorrow, i.e., 1 September, and will go on for an entire week, eventually culminating on 7 September. It has been divided into two stages, with 24 teams competing for the ultimate title. PUBG gamers will play Troi and Erangel maps in the event.

PUBG New State Pro Invitational poster (Image via Villager Esports)

League Stage: The League Stage for the tournament will start on 1 September and will continue until 4 September. Twenty-four teams in the league have been equally divided into three groups: A, B, and C, with each team getting a total of 16 matches to make their way into the finals. The top 16 teams at the end of the League Stage will qualify for the event's Grand Finals.

Grand Finals: The Grand Finals for the event will take place from 5 to 7 September. The 16 qualified teams from the League Stage will battle it out for the title.

Note: The tournament held its Qualifier Stage earlier on 18 August 2022. A total of eight teams have qualified from this stage and will take part in the League Stage.

Teams competing in the Villager Esports PUBG New State Mobile Pro Invitational

The PUBG New State Pro Invitational has a total of 24 competing teams, who have been further divided into three groups consisting of 8 teams each. Here are all the teams and their groups:

Group A:

1) Team BD

2) 7Sea Esports

3) Big Brother Esports

4) Vicious 4

5) Team SouL

6) Team Unstoppables

7) Team Mavi

8) Synchronize

Group B:

9) Team Psyche

10) Team Oxygen

11) Esportswala

12) Enigma Gaming

13) Direct Rush

14) Team XSpark

15) Chemin Esports

16) Team XO

Group C:

17) Team iNSANE Esports

18) Team Enigma Forever

19) S4M

20) Revenant Esports

21) Hydra Official

22) Blind Esports

23) Team Inspiration

24) Team Tamilas

While some of the above teams will compete with their brand new PUBG: New State rosters, other teams will vie for the winner's crown with their old BGMI teams.

Where and When to Watch

The tournament will be broadcast on the official Loco channel of Villager Esports from 4 pm onwards. Boss JP and Sardarji YT will be on the casting desk for the event.

Since the ban on BGMI in India, third-party organizers and teams have been trying hard to build the PUBG New State esports scene. Due to the ban of two popular titles, BGMI and Free Fire, in the country, Indian esports has seen a significant slump in its ecosystem.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi