PUBG New State (Mobile) release date in India unclear; official announcements awaited

PUBG New State (Mobile) is one of the latest additions to the PUBG Mobile franchise. Initially, it was reported that the Indian gaming community wouldn't be getting this game. However, recent reports have revealed that pre-registration has started, and the game will be available as soon as the developers release it.

BGMI was released a few months ago to bring the PUBG Mobile experience back to the Indian gaming community. The battle royale title was quick to grab gamers and went on to break several records as it completed over 50 million downloads in no time.

The news of PUBG New State (Mobile) came as a surprise to players, and ever since then, they have been eager to know about the release date.

PUBG New State: The pre-registration phase starts

Krafton Inc. is changing the gaming scene with PUBG New State (Mobile). The title brings forth several revolutionary changes in the world of battle royale. The game is set in the year 2051 and introduces an all-new map called Troi.

The city of Troi features futuristic weapons, buildings, and vehicles. The game also introduces drones to the Battle Royale mode. The futuristic touch, along with enhanced weapons, makes it stand out from the rest of the crowd.

The pre-registration for the title kicked off a few months ago for the global audience. The title was unavailable for the Indian gaming community, and it was believed that PUBG New State Mobile wouldn't be coming to the country.

Gamers can pre-register for PUBG New State on the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

It was recently revealed that Indian gamers could pre-register for the game through their Google Play Store accounts. The developers have given the green signal that the Indian gaming community could be a part of the global gaming experience.

Even though the pre-registration has kicked off, the release date for PUBG New State (Mobile) has not yet been revealed. Gamers have been speculating a variety of possibilities. However, without the official information, it is quite difficult to single down upon any particular date.

Krafton Inc. has been conducting alpha tests for PUBG New State (Mobile). It has been reported that the developers will be rolling out changes based on the feedback received from the tests. After the changes have been implemented, it will be released to the global audience.

Edited by Shaheen Banu