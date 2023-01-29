PUBG New State Pro Series Grand Finale Day 2: Teams, schedule, Day 1 highlights, and more

Day 2 of the Grand Finale will mark the end of the PUBG New State Pro Series by determining the competition's winner. There are only six matches to be held in this phase. Following the same map rotation and schedule as yesterday, the second day will bring more thrilling battles for the spectators.

The remaining six matches will be crucial for all the finalists, as their small mistakes will cause them to drop their rankings on the overall scoreboard. Fans can watch these nerve-wracking battles online in Hindi on YouTube and Facebook of the Nodwin Gaming and ESL India channels.

PUBG New State Pro Series Grand Finale Day 2 Schedule

The first match of Day 2 will be played at 5:00 pm IST on Erangel, while the final match will end around 10:30 pm. Here's the map rotation for the remaining six games:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Troi

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Troi

Match 5 - Erangel

Match 6 - Troi

Participants

Team S8UL Wanted Gaming Big Brother Esports Team Insane Reckoning Esports Deadrow Team GodLike Global Esports Team XO Team Tamilas NexGen Chemin Esports Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Team XSpark Team ESN

Day 1 match-wise summary of Grand Finale

Team XO had a fantastic start to their campaign with an eight-kill Chicken Dinner and garnered 18 points from the opening encounter played in Erangel. Deadrow and Team Tamilas were behind them, registering 15 and 10 points to their names.

Continuing their tide, Team XO delivered another good game to win the back-to-back Chicken Dinner thanks to Sarang's terrific performance, who picked up six eliminations. Big Brother scored 12 points, while Deadrow maintained their rhythm again and secured 11 points because of Rishi's outstanding gameplay.

It was the third game when S8UL found their tide as they went on to play a perfect game and earned their first Chicken Dinner of the PUBG New State Grand Finale and scored 19 points. Team NexGen and Team Tamilas gained nine points each, while Chemin and Deadrow accumulated eight points each.

Team NexGen once again presented a well-balanced gameplay to claim the win in their fourth encounter, adding 20 points to their leaderboard. Team XO played their natural game and scored eleven points, while two popular PUBG New State teams S8UL and GodLike, managed to score five points each.

Global Esports raised their performance in the fifth round to set up a fabulous six-kill Chicken Dinner to their name. Wanted Gaming and Team ESN also found a bit of momentum and grabbed 11 and eight points, respectively. Team Insane looked good but was knocked out early after picking up six eliminations.

The last match of the opening day of the PUBG New Stare Grand Finale was dominated by GodLike as they grabbed 16 kills despite not winning the Chicken Dinner. Skylightz Gaming was the winner of the game.

