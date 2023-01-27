Team S8UL racks up 3 Chicken Dinners on Day 1 of PUBG New State Pro Series India Challenger Finale

Team S8UL presented a dominant performance on Day 1 of the PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale, which took place on January 26. The squad was at their absolute best, winning three out of the four matches they played. The side scored 70 points at an average of 17.5 and will play their remaining four games without any pressure.

Their arch-rivals, Team GodLike and Team XO were behind them in second and third positions. Both these squads used their experience and displayed wonderful performances overall. Team Tamilas and Global Esports were in fourth and fifth places, with 29 points each.

Team S8UL's performance on Day 1 of PUBG New State Challenger Finale

The team secured pole position after Day 1 of PUBG New State Challenger Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

In Game 1 of Day 1, Team S8UL eliminated GodLike Esports in spectacular fashion, collecting a total of 19 points. A member of the former, Divine, played impressively as he knocked two GodLike players with a grenade and rushed in for the kill, pulling off a brilliant 1v3 and securing the game for his squad.

In the second game, the team started slowly. However, towards the match's end, they eliminated Big Brother Esports, who were preoccupied and fighting a different squad. S8UL secured 10 frags in this game, solidifying their spot at the top.

In their third game, the squad played really well to get 11 kills but were eliminated after Pukar from Team XO pulled off a 1v2 clutch against them. However, the team came second in this match's standings as they'd bagged a total of 13 points.

Gods Reign finished 16th spot after Day 1 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

In their fourth game, S8UL carefully crafted their way into the final zone with all their members alive. Using their numbers advantage, the squad eliminated all the remaining players and secured an eight-frag Chicken Dinner.

The side now looks all set to qualify for the Grand Finals of the mega event. They will be hoping to maintain their top spot after the conclusion of Day 2 as well.

GodLike Esports and Team XO are right behind S8UL Esports in the overall standings right now and will be looking to dethrone them from the pole position. Skylightz and Gods Reign, who were among the top performers in the previous phase, faltered on Day 1. Each team will participate in eight matches in this Challenger phase, after which the top 16 sides will reach the Grand Finale.

