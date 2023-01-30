Create

PUBG New State Pro Series India: Winner, prize pool distribution, overall standings, MVP, and more

By Gametube
Modified Jan 30, 2023 12:50 AM IST
Team XO claimed the PUBG New State Pro Series title (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The PUBG New State Pro Series concluded on January 29, with Team XO crowned champions. The squad demonstrated complete dominance from the first game and built a sizable lead on Day 1, which helped them win the championship.

The prize pool for the entire tournament was INR 1 crore, with the winner, Team XO, taking home INR 21 lakhs and first runner-up GodLike earning INR 15 lakhs. Reckoning Esports made a strong comeback on the final day to finish third on the podium to claim INR 12 lakhs.

Team Tamilas earned the most placement points with their healing battle tactics and finished fourth, while Team NexGen occupied the fifth spot in the overall standings.

Team S8UL had a poor second day and dropped to eighth place, while XSpark, another popular team, had a forgettable event and was placed last.

Prizepool distribution of PUBG New State Pro Series:

Here's the prize pool distribution for the Pro Series:

  1. Team XO: ₹21,00,000
  2. GodLike Esports: ₹15,00,000
  3. Reckoning Esports: ₹12,00,000
  4. Team Tamilas: ₹8,80,000
  5. Team NexGen: ₹6,40,000
  6. Skylightz Gaming: ₹4,00,000
  7. Wanted Gaming:₹4,00,000
  8. Team S8UL: ₹4,00,000
  9. Chemin Esports: ₹2,40,000
  10. Team Insane Esports: ₹2,40,000
  11. Deadrow Esports:₹2,00,000
  12. Team ESN:₹2,00,000
  13. Big Brother Esports: ₹1,60,000
  14. Global Esports: ₹1,60,000
  15. Hyderabad Hydras: ₹1,60,000
  16. Team XSpark: ₹1,60,000
  17. FS Esports: ₹80,000
  18. The World of Battle ₹80,000
  19. Revenant Esports: ₹80,000
  20. Gods Reign: ₹80,000
  21. True Rippers Esports: ₹80,000
  22. Team Zero Gravity:₹80,000
  23. Kingsman: ₹80,000
  24. UDOG India: ₹80,000
  • MVP - GodL Reflexer: ₹3,20,000

Wanted Gaming, the Challenger Finale runner-up, had an average outing, finishing seventh, while Global Esports had a disastrous performance to finish 14th.

Reflexer bagged the MVP award of PUBG New State Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The MVP of the finals was GodL Reflexer, who had 29 finishes with around 5,000 damage and more than 25 minutes of average survival time. In addition to the MVP award, he received a sum of INR 3.2 lakhs.

The competition began on December 20 with an open qualifier, from which only 32 teams advanced to the open finals. The third stage, the Mobile Challenge, was a round-robin competition with 16 top teams from the Open Finals and 16 invited teams competing for their spots in the LAN contest.

The last stages were played at the LAN affair, where 24 teams in the Challenger Finale competed for a seat in the Grand Finale. The PUBG New State event saw several thrilling moments and was the title's biggest competition in India.

