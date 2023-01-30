PUBG New State Pro Series India: Winner, prize pool distribution, overall standings, MVP, and more

The PUBG New State Pro Series concluded on January 29, with Team XO crowned champions. The squad demonstrated complete dominance from the first game and built a sizable lead on Day 1, which helped them win the championship.
The prize pool for the entire tournament was INR 1 crore, with the winner, Team XO, taking home INR 21 lakhs and first runner-up GodLike earning INR 15 lakhs. Reckoning Esports made a strong comeback on the final day to finish third on the podium to claim INR 12 lakhs.
Team Tamilas earned the most placement points with their healing battle tactics and finished fourth, while Team NexGen occupied the fifth spot in the overall standings.
Team S8UL had a poor second day and dropped to eighth place, while XSpark, another popular team, had a forgettable event and was placed last.
Prizepool distribution of PUBG New State Pro Series:
- Team XO: ₹21,00,000
- GodLike Esports: ₹15,00,000
- Reckoning Esports: ₹12,00,000
- Team Tamilas: ₹8,80,000
- Team NexGen: ₹6,40,000
- Skylightz Gaming: ₹4,00,000
- Wanted Gaming:₹4,00,000
- Team S8UL: ₹4,00,000
- Chemin Esports: ₹2,40,000
- Team Insane Esports: ₹2,40,000
- Deadrow Esports:₹2,00,000
- Team ESN:₹2,00,000
- Big Brother Esports: ₹1,60,000
- Global Esports: ₹1,60,000
- Hyderabad Hydras: ₹1,60,000
- Team XSpark: ₹1,60,000
- FS Esports: ₹80,000
- The World of Battle ₹80,000
- Revenant Esports: ₹80,000
- Gods Reign: ₹80,000
- True Rippers Esports: ₹80,000
- Team Zero Gravity:₹80,000
- Kingsman: ₹80,000
- UDOG India: ₹80,000
- MVP - GodL Reflexer: ₹3,20,000
Wanted Gaming, the Challenger Finale runner-up, had an average outing, finishing seventh, while Global Esports had a disastrous performance to finish 14th.
The MVP of the finals was GodL Reflexer, who had 29 finishes with around 5,000 damage and more than 25 minutes of average survival time. In addition to the MVP award, he received a sum of INR 3.2 lakhs.
The competition began on December 20 with an open qualifier, from which only 32 teams advanced to the open finals. The third stage, the Mobile Challenge, was a round-robin competition with 16 top teams from the Open Finals and 16 invited teams competing for their spots in the LAN contest.
The last stages were played at the LAN affair, where 24 teams in the Challenger Finale competed for a seat in the Grand Finale. The PUBG New State event saw several thrilling moments and was the title's biggest competition in India.