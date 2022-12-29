PUBG New State Pro Series Open Qualifier Finale Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Snapdragon PUBG New State Pro Series Open Qualifier Finale began on December 28. On Day 1, the teams in Groups B and C played four and three matches, respectively. On the other hand, the squads in Groups A and D have competed in two and one games.

Direct Rush, with the help of 24 finishes and one Chicken Dinner, managed to secure the pole position with 53 points. Team Eagle Warriors, who'd entered the race without a win, followed them in second place. The third and fourth places are occupied by Try Hard and WSF Esports, respectively, with 46 and 43 points. The World Of Battle acquired the fifth spot on the chart with 38 points.

Despite winning a Chicken Dinner and competing in four matches, Gufflike only acquired 23 points. It was a poor day for DB Esports as they collected only five points in their three games. Two popular teams, Big Brother Esports and Reckoning played one match each and collected one and zero points, respectively.

Day 1 results of PUBG New State Pro Series Open Qualifier Finale

Top 16 teams' rankings after PUBG New State Qualifier Finale Day 1 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The first match was held on the Erangel map between Groups A and B, which was won by Wanted Gaming with six frags. The team showed resilience and played strategically to claim the Chicken Dinner. However, it was Mighty Esports that topped the points table as they claimed second place with the help of 14 kills.

The second match played on Troi was clinched by TWOB with frags. The team played smartly by holding a compound in the center and focusing on placement points. Naughty Zods, with the help of a healing battle, came second with five frags.

Day 1 standings of the bottom 16 teams from PUBG New State Qualifier Finale(Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Direct Rush managed to grab 26 points in the third match, getting the Chicken Dinner with 11 kills. Aslaaa Esports, who were playing their first game in this phase of the PUBG New State event, came second place with eight eliminations. They were followed by Team Eagle Warriors in the third position.

In the fourth match involving Groups B and C, Gufflike took a five-kill victory on Troi. Try Hard and Team Eagle Warriors, with 17 points each, finished in second and third places, respectively.

WSF Esports displayed admirable gameplay and acquired a whopping 17 finishes in the fifth and final match of Day 1, which involved Group C and D. This was Udog India's first game, and they displayed their class, collecting 11 kills. The second day of the PUBG New State Open Qualifier Finale will start at 5 pm on December 29.

