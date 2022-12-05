QTCinderella confirms The Streamer Awards 2023 is set to premiere in March

Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" took to her Twitter account to announce the tentative date for the upcoming Streamer Awards 2023.

The Streamer Awards event was originally created by Blaire in 2022. The inaugural ceremony received a lot of positive feedback, thanks to a guest list that included notable streamers like Tommyinnit, loltyler1, Pokimane, and xQc.

If you're wondering, the awards are decided by the popular vote, with a small number of votes cast by the jury.

Returning to the current edition of the award, QTCinderella announced that the next event will take place in March, with the exact dates and schedule to be announced.

See ya there Been getting asked this a lot today for some reason….. but @StreamerAwards will be in March.See ya there Been getting asked this a lot today for some reason….. but @StreamerAwards will be in March. See ya there 😉

QTCinderella announces tentative date of The Streamer Awards; community reacts

The Streamer Awards, created and founded by Twitch streamer QTCinderella, is set to take place in March 2023. The previous edition of the event was held on March 12, 2022, at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

Details about the event have not been made public as of this writing.

The previous edition of the award show was free to watch on Twitch, indicating that the next edition will follow suit, with a peak viewership of over 380K recorded last time. The streamer hopes to break its previous viewership record for the next award show.

Fans and streamers have also shared their thoughts on the announcement. Here are a few notable ones:

Ludwig, for instance, jocularly expressed his desire to be nominated in the Valorant Streamer of the Year category:

ludwig @LudwigAhgren @qtcinderella @StreamerAwards I'm submitting my name for Valorant Streamer of the Year pls and ty @qtcinderella @StreamerAwards I'm submitting my name for Valorant Streamer of the Year pls and ty

Ludwig's tweet was met with a response from HasanAbi, another streamer, who sarcastically claimed ownership of the category:

100 Thieves co-owner Courage also chimed in with his reaction:

NRG member Flexinja expressed his delight at the news, tweeting:

Here are some of the other tweets:

omgloudmouth @omgloudmouth @qtcinderella @StreamerAwards PLEASEEEE LET ME BE ONE OF THE INTERVIEWERS THIS YEAR I’LL DO ANYTHING @qtcinderella @StreamerAwards PLEASEEEE LET ME BE ONE OF THE INTERVIEWERS THIS YEAR I’LL DO ANYTHING

Who were last year's winners?

The Streamer Award 2022 saw a total of 27 awards being dished out in various categories.

Here are some of the notable award winners:

Streamer of the Year: Ludwig

Gamer of the Year: Shroud

Best Variety Streamer: moistcr1tikal

Best IRL Streamer: HAchubby

Best Battle Royale Streamer: aceu

Best Minecraft Streamer: TommyInnit

Best Valorant Streamer: iiTzTimmy

Stream Game of the Year: Minecraft

Best Just Chatting Streamer: Mizkif

Best Content Organization: One True King (OTK)

Readers should keep in mind that the Streamer Award should not be confused with the Streamy Awards. The latter is an awards ceremony that concluded earlier today, with IShowSpeed, xQc, MrBeast, and Kai Cenat among the notable individuals honored.

