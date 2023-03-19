QTCinderella urges community to "stop attacking streamers" on her behalf, says it was a "mistake" to talk about JustaMinx

Twitch star Blaire "QTCinderella" took to Twitter on March 18, 2023, to address a recent controversy involving Rebecca "JustaMinx." She claimed she was unable to broadcast because she was "really overwhelmed."

The streamer then urged her viewers to "stop attacking" other content creators on her behalf, saying it was a "mistake" on her part to make things about JustaMinx public. The 28-year-old stated that she would not repeat it. Her latest tweet read:

"Sorry I haven't streamed much, I'm still really overwhelmed. One big take away from this weekend is - please stop attacking other streamers on my behalf. It's always a mistake to bring things to the public eye. I won't make that mistake again. Please do not attack anyone for me ever."

Fans react to QTCinderella's address following the controversy with JustaMinx

QTCinderella's update on the debacle gained a lot of traction on the social media platform. JustaMinx responded and stated that she was working on herself:

minx @JustaMinx

minx @JustaMinx

(happy st paddys day) @qtcinderella Promise I'm working on myself. This is my year

Twitch affiliate KawaiiAriiTV's reply garnered hundreds of likes, in which she stated:

"I actually think the transparency is nice. Unfortunately, you can't control anyone's reactions. Their reactions aren't your obligations."

KawaiiArii @KawaiiAriiTV @qtcinderella I actually think the transparency is nice. Unfortunately, you can't control anyone's reactions. Their reactions aren't your obligations.

Twitter user @Im_Cools lauded Blaire for her efforts at The Streamer Awards:

Cools @Im_Cools @qtcinderella It was an amazing awards you did! Hopefully the next one you do I can attend until then relax and go on vacation somewhere nice!

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Jolly Survivor @jolly_survivor Keep being your authentic self @qtcinderella Try to relax if/when you can with loved ones and your fur babies. You're doing the best you can and learning what you want to change/adjust within yourself as you go, and that's all you can expect from yourself as a human, content creator or not

Steven909 @Steven909_Live @qtcinderella "Continuous improvement is better than delayed perfection." - Some guy I genuinely forgot the name of but he's really famous for philosophy

🎲 Blondewig ♟️🥊 @ludbudxoxo @qtcinderella agree! let us all respect qt and minx. none of us know the whole story. wishing the both of them nothing but love and luck

What did QTCinderella say about JustaMinx?

During a livestream on March 14, 2023, QTCinderella spoke about JustaMinx's antics during the Streamer Awards afterparty. For context, the latter became intoxicated, and her shenanigans allegedly resulted in the party being shut down.

QTCinderella discussed the situation and explained why she made information about the controversial streamer public. She claimed that JustaMinx was "lost and gone," and that she was "not the same person":

"A lot of people are like, 'Why are you airing this out in public?' Because it is the only thing I haven't tried. I can't tell you how many tears I have cried over losing someone who was my best friend... to this, genuinely."

She continued further to say how JustaMinx is "not the same person" anymore:

"Over the past year, you can't look at her. There is not the same person there. She's been lost and gone. I have tried everything. I mean, everything!"

Timestamp: 02:05:15

The Los Angeles-based personality went on to say that her decision to make details about JustaMinx public was a "very calculated move":

"It's all very calculated, why I've finally decided to talk about it. I knew other streamers were going to talk about it publicly, and I just wanted to say, as someone who cared and loved this person, who can no longer be taken advantage of by this person, that is why I decided to say something publicly."

QTCinderella is a popular content creator who is best known for hosting Just Chatting broadcasts. She frequently teams up with prominent streamers to host in-person flagship events such as S**tCamp, Girls Trip, and real-life Beyblade tournaments.

