“She is eating it like an apple!” – Valkyrae and Sykkuno lose it over Miyoung eating a raw tomato on stream

In a stream uploaded last night, Miyoung or "kkatamina" showed off her raw vegetable eating skills live on stream as she chomped down on a tomato.

While livestreaming a cooking video where the 'OfflineTV members and friends' were seen preparing a Minions-based pizza, the Californian resident took it upon herself to demonstrate how to eat a raw tomato.

Miyoung appeared to be unnerved by the raw tomato and even appeared to relish eating the vegetable (or fruit as many would argue), leaving Rae and Sykkuno speechless.

“She is eating it like an apple!”

Miyoung eats a raw tomato; says it's not a big deal

Miyoung, who is known for her cooking and gaming streams on her Twitch channel, recently organized an 'OfflineTV and Friends' cooking collaboration which featured streamers such as Sykkuno and Valkyrae.

In the stream that ran for two-and-a-half hours on her channel, kkatamina was seen taking a decent sized bite of a tomato live on stream, much to the disbelief of those around her, notably Sykkuno and Valkyrae. As she grabbed the tomato, Sykkuno was heard commenting that:

"I wanna see her bite into it, there's no way."

He continued to comment:

"you won't, you won't, she won't...she won't...she won't do it. she won't do it, there's no way...This is insane."

kkatamina, who was clearly amused, responded by crying out:

"It's just a tomato. It's literally just a tomato. They're making it sound like it is the craziest thing in the world...It's just a tomato that we are using to make a minion pizza"

Sykkuno continued to comment in the background:

"She wouldn't do it..."

(Timestamp: 2:04:20)

After a brief pause, she finally did the unthinkable and chomped down on the raw tomato, leaving both Sykkuno and Valkyrae in a state of disbelief, with Sykkuno talking about how she was eating it like an apple.

Valkyrae even interjected with:

"It is just weird cuz like the eggs (seeds) are covered like this weird goo"

Miyoung ended the conversation by saying:

"Because (we are) making our minnion pizza out of tomatoes, I can eat tomatoes."

Fans were equally stunned at the sight of the raw tomato being eaten

Fans found the whole sequence of events to be funny and they shared their comments under the clip that was uploaded on the YouTube channel called "OfflineTv & Friends Fans." Here's what they said:

Miyoung uploads at regular intervals where she does "Just Chatting" videos and plays games as well. Presently, she has over 500K followers on her Twitch channel.

