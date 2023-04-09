Raji: An Ancient Epic comes to mobile devices; gameplay features, file size, available platforms and more

Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure RPG inspired by the mythologies of ancient India. The title is available now on Android and iOS devices through Netflix Games. Regardless of which plan they are on, Netflix subscribers can opt to download the game for free.

The game has been around since 2020 on the PC and PlayStation platforms and was also nominated for the Best Debut Game category at The Game Awards 2020. The title has mild violent scenes; therefore, kids/ other user profiles on Netflix cannot get access to it.

Here's everything else you need to know about Raji: An Ancient Epic, from story to gameplay

Created by Nodding Heads Games, Raji: An Ancient Epic follows the journey of a young girl named Raji across ancient Indian lands, believed to be the chosen one to stop a demonic invasion into the human realm. The title also features a parallel storyline, where Raji is on a mission to rescue her younger brother Golu from the evil king Mahabalasura.

This particular RPG plays down from a top-down perspective. Along the journey, protagonist Raji will get to wield some of the most powerful weapons in Indian mythology, including Trishul and the Sharanga bow, to fight against the hordes of evil forces.

As you traverse the ancient Indian landscape, expect to stumble across plenty of references from Indian mythology and plenty of platformer puzzles to solve.

Raji: An Ancient Epic Campaign mode and other features

Other features of this new Enhanced Edition of Raji: An Ancient Epic include the ability to switch over to regional Indian languages, which include the likes of Devanagari, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Additionally, the latest Netflix edition has a complete Hindi voiceover.

The action-adventure title features three game modes:

Campaign Mode: Allows you to set the difficulty as per your liking.

Allows you to set the difficulty as per your liking. Story Mode: Features the main lore of Raji.

Features the main lore of Raji. Death Mode: For players looking for an extreme challenge. However, this mode can only be accessed after finishing the game at least once.

The game's file size varies across different platforms. The recently released Enhanced Edition is a 767 MB download on Google PlayStore.

Raji: An Ancient Epic is already available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and is now live on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store as well. Although the title is free, it is important to remember that you need to be a Netflix subscriber to be able to download it. Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for all the latest news and rumors related to the gaming world.

