"Keep it moving!" - NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen tells off after being pranked in public by YouTuber Lofe

NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen recently fell victim to a prank by a YouTuber while out in public. The two-time NBA champion was getting some shopping done at a Target supermarket when he crossed paths with a content creator by the name of Lofe.

Lofe as well as a couple of friends were recording a video inside the store, pranking strangers by making farting noises in their general area. Allen was among the shoppers targeted by the prank.

The former NBA star told Lofe and his companions off, commanding them to stop recording and to leave him alone. He stated:

"I know you hear me! You following me around trying to do some bulls*** over here. I know you hear me. Keep it moving."

The NBA Legend crossed paths with popular YouTuber Lofe while shopping at Target. Lofe's content typically consists of prank videos, netting him nearly a million subscribers to date.

Ray Allen's trip to the store was interrupted by the YouTuber, who was recording his latest prank video. The prank involved him making fake fart sounds around customers and trying to elicit reactions from them. Allen happened to be one of those shoppers and was not happy about the joke.

TMZ @TMZ Ray Allen went off on a famous YouTuber after the guy pulled a fart prank on him! tmz.com/2022/09/23/ray…

The shooting guard told off Lofe as well as his cameraman, telling them that he wasn't okay with being pranked and recorded on camera. When his cameraman was asked to stop filming, the YouTuber tried to diffuse the situation with humor. He quipped:

"No, he's taking 30 pictures per second."

Later in the video, Lofe claimed to be unaware of the man being a famous basketball star. He said that his friends filled him in afterwards. Upon realizing his prominence, the YouTuber didn't blame Allen for feeling upset about being recorded. He stated:

"I feel bad, because he thinks the reason we were doing it was because he was Ray Allen."

Although they weren't targeting Allen over his celebrity status, he along with other shoppers at the store were visibly upset by the prank.

Viewers react to Ray Allen falling victim to YouTube prank

Many viewers on Twitter criticized Lofe for his prank on the NBA star, saying he was understandably annoyed by the YouTuber's antics.

JB @coffeeistheway @TMZ Social media is literally the worst thing to happen to our society

A fan of Lofe tagged him and expressed how people were disparaging him.

Not everyone is a fan of Lofe's prank videos, and he can officially count Ray Allen among his detractors.

