Watch: Kevin Garnett's awkward reaction as former teammate Ray Allen walks by him without dapping him up 

The beef between Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen is still on. The two former Boston Celtics teammates gave each other the cold shoulder at the 71st All-Star Game, where all the members of the NBA's 75th anniversary team were honored.

Garnett and Allen both played together for the Celtics between 2007 and 2012. Allen later left the franchise to join LeBron James and the Miami Heat. Garnett has allegedly held a grudge against Allen for this very reason.

And so on Sunday, when the members of the 75th anniversary team were being honored during half-time of the All-Star Game, Allen ignored Garnett and instead acknowledged James. That act on Allen's part led to an awkward reaction from KG, who simply stood his ground, pretending as if his former teammate wasn't even in the building. This, while the third illustrious teammate on the 2008 Boston Celtics championship-winning team, Paul Pierce, generously applauded Allen.

The moment spawned quite a bit of talk on social media.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports KG’s face when Ray Allen walked by is comedy KG’s face when Ray Allen walked by is comedy 💀 https://t.co/tmQtCWipDO

Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen have both been enshrined in the hoops Hall of Fame

There are no signs that the feud between Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen will end anytime soon. However, there is no denying that both former players fully deserve to be a part of the NBA's 75th anniversary team. The two stars have created enviable legacies and have been deservingly enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Kevin Garnett when he realize Ray Allen is approaching Kevin Garnett when he realize Ray Allen is approaching https://t.co/xC0zTKrgYl

Kevin Garnett came into the league as a precocious 19-year-old in 1995 and went on to have a 21-year long NBA career. He was the foundation piece of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

It was his arrival in Boston in 2007 that gave the Celtics their last NBA title in 2008. Garnett finished his career as a 15-time All-Star, 2003-04 MVP and 2007-08 Defensive Player of the Year.

Ray Allen was a part of the famous 1996 Draft class, which also featured Allen Iverson, Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant. He was a 10-time All-Star and won two rings, first with the Celtics in 2008 and then with the Heat in 2013.

It was Allen's three-point shot in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals that forced overtime against the San Antonio Spurs. It gave the Heat a new lease of life in a series that almost slipped out of their hands.

Allen was also the NBA's leading regular 3-point scorer until Steph Curry overtook his mark earlier this season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh