“Ray Allen acting like LeBron won’t windmill 360 on his a**”, "Allen's logic is watery as f**k it doesn't even meet the criteria for a casual take”- Fans mock Allen’s comments on LeBron James' GOAT status

Ray Allen, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade watch on from the sidelines during the Miami Heat v Orlando Magic game
Arhaan Raje
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Jul 12, 2022 07:11 PM IST

LeBron James' former teammate with the Miami Heat, Ray Allen, surprised many with his opinion on the GOAT debate. Allen has always maintained that Michael Jordan is the greatest for him. However, many fans deemed his latest take on the criteria to become the GOAT as absurd.

Here's what Allen said to a few fans when explaining his reasons behind picking Jordan over James:

“Is he a great free-throw shooter? Is he a great 3-point shooter? Is he a great dribbler? So, you’re saying the GOAT, and he ain’t even great in all of them categories?”
Ray Allen explains why LeBron is not the G.O.A.T(h/t @AhnFireDigital) https://t.co/GJRZwAqcHv

No player has ever managed to master every category. Several players in the top-10 list of all-time are one-dimensional. Meanwhile, LeBron James is considered a better all-around player than Michael Jordan.

James is a better rebounder and passer compared to the Chicago Bulls legend. MJ bests James in terms of scoring and efficiency as a free-throw shooter.

Fans seemed puzzled by Ray Allen's opinion as Jordan wasn't among the best 3-point shooters in the league. MJ wasn't known to be a playmaker, either. Jordan and James are arguably equally good with their handles, and that conversation is up for debate.

Considering these criteria and that Ray Allen won a championship with LeBron James, fans took to Twitter to mock the Hall of Famer for his bold take on 'King James' GOAT status.

One fan wrote:

“Ray Allen acting like LeBron won’t windmill 360 on his a**”

Another added:

"Ray Allen's logic is watery as f**k it doesn't even meet the criteria for a casual take”

Here are some hilarious reactions to Allen's argument in the GOAT debate:

That Ray Allen's logic is watery as fuck.It doesn't even meet the criteria for "casual take".
Ray Allen acting like LeBron won’t windmill 360 on his ass
Seasons where they shot below 29% from 3:LeBron: 0Jordan: 8Don’t let Ray Allen see this 💀
When LeBron see Ray Allen https://t.co/9rriYrzNxQ
@TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital I have no problem with valid arguments on why you think someone is or isn’t the goat but that’s the weakest points I’ve ever heard lmaoo
@LBJcrib @TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital Facts with this logic lebron is the goat lol
@TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital So who the hell is the GOAT then???
@TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital The only way they’re getting with all these attributes is in MyPlayer 😂
@TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital So MJ ain’t the GOAT then either 😂😂 dude had no handles and was an awful 3pt shooter…. Ray talking out his ass lol
@TheNBACentral @AhnFireDigital This is a terrible take 😂🤣jordan ain’t the greatest in any of them categories either 😂😂 nor is kobe or anybody for that matter lol nobody is the best at all categories 😂🤣🤣🤣 kinda logic is that lol he gotta be runnin a troll account somewhere 😂 https://t.co/73pARIeMha
I see why KG and Paul Pierce wanted to jump this nigga twitter.com/thenbacentral/…
Lebron: twitter.com/thenbacentral/… https://t.co/7k2a6yiooh
Death, Taxes and guys that played with MJ or grew up idolizing MJ living in their own conditioned nostalgia. They don’t even know that they are brainwashed.I can’t tell you how much I wish one of these Ex NBA dudes decided to have this argument with me live and on camera. twitter.com/thenbacentral/… https://t.co/TtEAITjrgo
The dude literally played with the very best version of LeBron James and is questioning his ball handling ability. File this under the section of “players opinions aren’t the gospel.” twitter.com/thenbacentral/…
Horrible argument lol. He basically disqualified every NBA player ever twitter.com/TheNBACentral/…
Ray Allen is underrated as is, imagine if he wasn’t on Bron’s team in 2013 lol twitter.com/thenbacentral/…
What’s wild is Jordan isn’t great at any of those things either twitter.com/thenbacentral/…
You didnt complain back in the day twitter.com/thenbacentral/… https://t.co/BTWqSbOtnh
Thanks to that fool Ray Allen, every sports show is gonna be debating LeBron’s GOAT status tomorrow… as if we haven’t heard that tired ass convo enough times

GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan continues to live on

Plenty of experts, players and fans continue to indulge in the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The two absolute legends played in different eras, possessed different skillsets and left their mark on the game in their respective styles.

That has always made it tough to pick the best player. Quite often, takes from popular analysts and players are based on their favoritism towards James or Jordan.

Nevertheless, these debates have been entertaining to watch and read for viewers sitting at home. They can expect a new line of segments on several NBA-related shows about Ray Allen's latest comments on how to determine who the GOAT of basketball is.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

