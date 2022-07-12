“Ray Allen acting like LeBron won’t windmill 360 on his a**”, "Allen's logic is watery as f**k it doesn't even meet the criteria for a casual take”- Fans mock Allen’s comments on LeBron James' GOAT status

LeBron James' former teammate with the Miami Heat, Ray Allen, surprised many with his opinion on the GOAT debate. Allen has always maintained that Michael Jordan is the greatest for him. However, many fans deemed his latest take on the criteria to become the GOAT as absurd.

Here's what Allen said to a few fans when explaining his reasons behind picking Jordan over James:

“Is he a great free-throw shooter? Is he a great 3-point shooter? Is he a great dribbler? So, you’re saying the GOAT, and he ain’t even great in all of them categories?”

No player has ever managed to master every category. Several players in the top-10 list of all-time are one-dimensional. Meanwhile, LeBron James is considered a better all-around player than Michael Jordan.

James is a better rebounder and passer compared to the Chicago Bulls legend. MJ bests James in terms of scoring and efficiency as a free-throw shooter.

Fans seemed puzzled by Ray Allen's opinion as Jordan wasn't among the best 3-point shooters in the league. MJ wasn't known to be a playmaker, either. Jordan and James are arguably equally good with their handles, and that conversation is up for debate.

Considering these criteria and that Ray Allen won a championship with LeBron James, fans took to Twitter to mock the Hall of Famer for his bold take on 'King James' GOAT status.

One fan wrote:

“Ray Allen acting like LeBron won’t windmill 360 on his a**”

Another added:

"Ray Allen's logic is watery as f**k it doesn't even meet the criteria for a casual take”

Here are some hilarious reactions to Allen's argument in the GOAT debate:

GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan continues to live on

Plenty of experts, players and fans continue to indulge in the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The two absolute legends played in different eras, possessed different skillsets and left their mark on the game in their respective styles.

That has always made it tough to pick the best player. Quite often, takes from popular analysts and players are based on their favoritism towards James or Jordan.

Nevertheless, these debates have been entertaining to watch and read for viewers sitting at home. They can expect a new line of segments on several NBA-related shows about Ray Allen's latest comments on how to determine who the GOAT of basketball is.

