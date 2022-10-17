"Really, really relieving": Pokimane gives a health update and talks about her medical test results

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" has given a health update stating that she has performed surprisingly well in all her medical tests. Speaking about her health, she revealed that she recently visited her doctor.

She added that much to her surprise, she had done exceptionally well in the tests. Not only did she successfully stay within the safe zone of test scores, but she was also functioning at an optimal level.

Taking to her Twitch stream, the Canadian-Moroccan said that she was relieved by the results. She described how she was feeling and said:

"Really, really relieving"

Pokimane hits home run in her medical tests, says she's functioning at an "optimum" level

In a stream uploaded last week, Pokimane revealed that she has been functioning at an optimal level, health-wise, after undergoing different medical tests. She smiled from ear to ear and went on to share her experience of visiting the doctor.

She said:

"She was explaining to me like, there is a normal range for whatever you're testing in your blood, let's say your iron levels, your cholesterol, your whatever - there's a normal range but she prefers that her clients be in like an optimal range."

(Timestamp: 00:22:33)

Pokimane further recounted that her doctor revealed to her that she was performing as healthily as possible. She added:

"Like, not just a 'B' like you're normal. She's like, 'No, I want my clients to be an A+,' like, in a very optimal range. And she was like, 'You're already in that range for most things,' and I was like, (gesturing surprise)."

She stated that she was "happy" about the results she received and said:

"I was so happy because to be honest it feels like these last two months I've only been getting like bad health news. So to finally get some good news was really really really really really relieving. Super relieving."

Fans react to Imane's health update

Pokimane has recently been suffering from health-related concerns. Earlier this month, she revealed that she had to cancel her TwitchCon plans due to an illness. Fans were over the moon after she received positive feedback from her doctor.

Here are some of their comments:

Fans react to Imane's health update (Image via Pokimane Too YouTube)

It should be noted that Imane also took a short sabbatical from her socials earlier this year. She stated that she had suffered burnout after working for a long period of time.

