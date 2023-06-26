"Really wanted to work with Pokimane": Kick founder Ed Craven has revealed that they wanted to work with Pokimane

In a recent interview, Kick's co-founder Ed Craven, better known as Eddie, revealed that Imane "Pokimane" was among the initial list of streamers that they thought of working and collaborating with. The revelation shocked the community as Imane has recently emerged to be one of the major streamers to oppose moving to the new platform.

In fact, a clip of her explaining why joining Kick would compromise her morals due to its connections to the crypto-gambling website Stake went viral last week, igniting a lot of heated debate online. While talking about getting more creators to work with the up-and-coming streaming platform, Eddie had said:

"In terms of people we wanted to work with that turned us down, um, I'll be honest. We really wanted to work with Pokimane, actually. That was a name that we kind of discussed pretty early on actually."

"I don't think she wants to work with us": Ed Craven laments the fact that Pokimane doesn't want to work with Kick

Esports personalities Jake Lucky and Hunter "Hun2r" were interviewing Ed Craven days after having a similar QnA styled segment with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy. With the competition in the streaming industry ramping up between the big three- YouTube, Twitch, and Kick- many in the community had been eagerly waiting for these interviews.

Ed was expounding on how the goal of his relatively new platform was to grow. To that end, they have contacted several well-established content creators, including Dr DisRespect.

"The chance to work alongside these guys is so cool and the Doc is someone that we would love to work with. You know, we are talking with his team, we are talking with everyone. Well, not everyone but most people have opened communication lines for us. We want to work with everyone. We want to make things happen, we want to bring people over. And most importantly, we want to give streamers what they are worth."

That is when Kick's co-founder brought up his past intentions about working with popular Twitch streamer Pokimane. However, her recent anti-gambling stance in the debate against xQc has certainly alienated her from the company, something which Ed Craven acknowledged by saying:

"I don't think she wants to work with us. So, we'll see. We'll see if that changes."

For those out of the loop, Pokimane has explicitly announced that she will not be moving to Kick and "compromise morals." This is why a potential collab with between the streamer and the Stake-owned platform surprised even one of the hosts. Hunter said:

"That is a surprise, that is actually crazy. Obviously given the circumstance."

Ed Craven reiterated that the team at Kick, he included, is a big fan of Pokimane and would have preferred working with her:

"No, I'm being serious. We are big fans, but that's okay. We'll see, we'll see what happens."

The discussion then shifted to the hourly wage feature coming to Kick.

Here is deep dive into their interactions for those wondering about the details of the debate between xQc and Pokimane.

