xQc claims he got paid more than $100 million by Kick during an intense debate with Pokimane and HasanAbi

Kick's new man Felix "xQc" has dropped a subtle hint that his deal, which was initially reported to be worth $100 million, maybe be valued even more. The clip in question comes from his latest stream, when he was joined in by fellow streamers Imane "Pokimane" and Hasan "HasanAbi," both of whom had strong takes on Felix's decision to join Kick.

At one point during the debate, Pokimane highlighted the reported figure of $100 million, during which the French-Canadian streamer responded by rectifying her and asserting that the deal is more than what they know.

What was the debate about? xQc hints at an even bigger fee than reported

After xQc's signing with Kick, several streamers have expressed their thoughts on the matter. For instance, Pokimane recently made a teasing remark, stating that she would not consider joining Kick due to her personal morals and ethics.

Unsurprisingly, xQc did not take Pokimane's comment lightly. A few hours later, Pokimane and Hasan engaged in a heated debate with Felix during a call, discussing their differing perspectives on Kick's position within the industry.

At around the three hours and 26-minute mark, Pokimane hinted that their stance on Kick (as a gambling product) might not change. She said:

"We can agree to disagree and of course, we won't change our mind. You are someone who's being paid 100 million."

A visibly flustered Felix promptly responded by stating:

"It's more. It's more than that. But it doesn't matter."

The statement made by Felix during the call could be interpreted as impulsive or spontaneous. However, neither the streamer himself nor the platform's co-owners, including Trainwreckstv, have publicly addressed or commented on the matter as of this writing.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by Felix's own clips channel on YouTube that produced a range of comments. Many remarked that the streamer was in a disadvantageous position in the call since he was up against two streamers asserting the same idea. Here are some of the top comments:

For those unaware of the specifics of the deal, the base fee was reported to be around $70 million, with the rest $30 million coming in the form of incentives.

