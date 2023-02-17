Report suggests Hustlers University associate offered "bounty" to cancel KSI after he supported Andrew Tate's ban

A report from Vice media has revealed evidence that suggests that someone associated with the infamous Andrew Tate Hustlers University offered a bounty for having KSI canceled after he tweeted in support of banning Tate from social media back in August 2022.

This individual allegedly announced to the online community's "students" that whoever made the best video deriding KSI's past actions and calling for his cancelation would be rewarded. The YouTuber has reacted to the news now that it has been widely circulated on the internet. Here's his response:

ksi @KSI twitter.com/vice/status/16… VICE @VICE According to chat logs obtained by VICE World News, a close associate of Andrew Tate put a “bounty” on the head of KSI after he supported Tate’s ban from social media platforms. trib.al/jNLhKIl According to chat logs obtained by VICE World News, a close associate of Andrew Tate put a “bounty” on the head of KSI after he supported Tate’s ban from social media platforms. trib.al/jNLhKIl Ain’t no way Ain’t no way 😂😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/vice/status/16…

Hustlers University associate's message after KSI celebrated Andrew Tate's social media ban

For those unaware of what Hustlers University is, it is basically a string of Discord servers that have been promoted by Andrew Tate over the last couple of years as an alternative to higher education. Advertising the course was the main aim of his appearances on podcasts and livestreams, where controversial statements made by him garnered press and attracted attention.

Clips of him commenting about women and their role in relationships went viral as many expressed their disdain for Tate for being "misogynistic." In August 2022, a plethora of social media websites, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube banned him.

As a former kickboxer who has made most of his money with his webcam modeling business, readers should note that he has previously engaged in a dispute with KSI online, where both expressed disapproval towards each other. Tate has openly challenged the YouTuber after he supported the former's social media ban in this deleted tweet from August.

Apparently, two days after this tweet was posted, someone from Hustlers University asked its members to make a video denouncing the YouTuber featuring content that would get him canceled.

The money-focused program, as per an investigation by crypto journalist and YouTuber Coffeezilla, had a burgeoning affiliate system back in August 2022 where a bunch of "students" were expected to make videos praising the course and Andrew Tate. Doing this would grant members commissions from new individuals joining Hustlers University.

So asking them to make a video deriding a critic of their idol is not much of a stretch, according to many in the community. Also, here is a screenshot that suggests the "bounty" was real.

A relevant section from the post on Discord made by a moderator named luc reads as follows:

"@Students Going to make a KSI cancelled bounty as well. Whoever gets the most views on a video showing that KSI needs to be condemned and cancelled."

Twitter reacts to "bounty"

Here are some reactions to the cancelation "bounty" on the YouTuber's head:

ImTrikzy @DQuinnyy we’re not on GTA Tate @KSI Bountywe’re not on GTA Tate @KSI Bounty 😂 we’re not on GTA Tate

KSI and Logan Paul recently traveled to Australia to promote their energy drink Prime Hydration. On a radio show, they revealed how much money the business made in its first year.

