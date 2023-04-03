Resident Evil 4 remake Ada Wong voice actor Lily Gao wipes her Instagram account following hateful reaction by fans

Lily Gao, who voiced Ada Wong in the recently released Resident Evil 4 remake, disabled comments and wiped her entire Instagram account following outrage from fans. After being berated by angry fans who were seemingly displeased with Gao's performance as Ada Wong in the Resident Evil 4 remake, the voice actor was forced to take the drastic measure.

While the remake is being heralded by many as one of the best Resident Evil entries in recent times and a benchmark for modern survival-horror games, the awful treatment of the voice actor behind Ada Wong by some "fans" has left a major stain on the game's image.

Lily Gao wiped her entire Instagram account following backlash and harassment by fans

The corporate spy and mercenary for hire, Ada Wong, is a returning character in the Resident Evil series and has been voiced by multiple artists throughout the franchise's history.

Lily Gao has previously played the role of Ada Wong in the live-action movie, Welcome to Racoon City, which made her the perfect choice to play the role of the enigmatic mercenary in the recently released Resident Evil 4 remake.

𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 @RuleTimeSpace Because of recent harassment over her role as Ada Wong in Resident Evil 4 Remake! Lily Gao has now almost deleted all of her Instagram posts! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Because of recent harassment over her role as Ada Wong in Resident Evil 4 Remake! Lily Gao has now almost deleted all of her Instagram posts! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hl89tFxI2d

However, some fans felt quite displeased with Lily Gao's performance in the Resident Evil 4 remake, so much so that they vented their aggression on the actor's social media posts, hurling insults at her and her work. In the days following the game's release, she was constantly berated by fans who found her performance as Ada Wong to be way less energetic than past actors and also lacking the charisma and charm that the character is known for.

The hateful response from fans eventually led to the voice actor deactivating replies and comments on her Instagram posts, before outright deleting all her posts from the social platform. As of writing this article, Gao's Instagram account is still live and has more than 30 thousand followers, but is devoid of any of her previous social media posts.

Skill Up @SkillUpYT 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 @RuleTimeSpace Because of recent harassment over her role as Ada Wong in Resident Evil 4 Remake! Lily Gao has now almost deleted all of her Instagram posts! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Because of recent harassment over her role as Ada Wong in Resident Evil 4 Remake! Lily Gao has now almost deleted all of her Instagram posts! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hl89tFxI2d Repeating what I said in my review: Lily Gao did an excellent job voicing Ada. Her performance subtly added depth, nuance and back story to the character. One of the big reasons I'm really looking forward to Separate Ways is to hear more of her Ada. twitter.com/RuleTimeSpace/… Repeating what I said in my review: Lily Gao did an excellent job voicing Ada. Her performance subtly added depth, nuance and back story to the character. One of the big reasons I'm really looking forward to Separate Ways is to hear more of her Ada. twitter.com/RuleTimeSpace/…

Following outrage from fans, many key members of the Resident Evil community as well as a massive wave of fans have come forward in support of the actor and her work. Many have taken to social media to condemn fans who were involved in harassing Gao over her performance in Resident Evil 4 remake, including prominent Resident Evil content creator and YouTuber Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter), SkillUp (@TheSkillUpYT), and more.

