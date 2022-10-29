"Rest In Peace Techno" - MrBeast shares last ever Technoblade video on YouTube, pays tribute

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has shared what could possibly be the last ever Minecraft video with Alex "Technoblade" in it. For those wondering, the video was recorded before the tragic demise of the famous YouTuber Alex, who, earlier this year, had passed away after suffering from a rare type of cancer called sarcoma, which spreads across a patient's body.

MrBeast took to Twitter to announce the upload. In his tweet, the 24-year-old revealed that he had recorded a video featuring Technoblade that he planned to upload posthumously. The video is a battle royale-themed Minecraft competition featuring several notable content creators such as Dream, Vikkstar123, and Karl Jacobs (among others).

In the announcement tweet, Jimmy also wrote a short tribute to the late YouTuber by saying:

"Rest In Peace Techno legends never die"

MrBeast shares final Minecraft video featuring Technoblade

As stated earlier, the video is a battle royale-themed upload with 100 notable content creators taking part. Furthermore, the players were divided into groups of four. The winning team was to be given a whopping $100K as prize money.

For those unaware of battle royale games, the last surviving team/player wins the entire game. The entire video was contested on an in-game island. The game also included several guns, including automatic rifles and SMGs.

Technoblade teamed-up with none other than fellow Minecrafter Dream. The two other inclusions on his team were George "GeorgeNotFound" and Wilbur Soot. Other members of the game included names such as Chandler, Chris Tyson, Vikkstar123, LazarBeam, Lachlan, and P0LAND.

The game was eventually won by a team that included creators Sipover, Professor Biggy, Mysteryore, and P0LAND. Each of the members received $25K as promised by MrBeast at the start.

The upload further included a concluding segment where Jimmy revealed that it was Technoblade's father who encouraged the former to post the video. It should be noted that all revenue collected from the upload will go directly to the SFA (Sarcoma Foundation of America).

Fans share their reactions

Fans have showered in with their reactions in the comments section of the video. Many expressed their adulation for the late YouTuber through their comments.

The following are some of the notable comments:

Aside from MrBeast, YouTube has also shared a tribute video on the special occasion of Technoblade's 9th year anniversary on the platform. The video celebrated the incredible achievements of the late YouTuber throughout his memorable career. The video can be found on YouTube's official page.

