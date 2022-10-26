MrBeast's TeamTrees plants 20 million trees following its inception, fans celebrate

On this exact day three years ago, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" announced his audacious project of planting 20 million trees across the globe and has officially hit that number. In a tweet posted earlier today, MrBeast revealed the completion of his #TeamTrees project. The project was initially launched with the help of former NASA employee and YouTuber Mark Rober.

According to the project's official website, over 24 million trees have been planted. Furthermore, the website has also revealed the various locations of the trees. The locations range widely, from several states in the USA to all the way across Africa and Asia.

MrBeast's #TeamTrees project has seen support from major personalities like Elon Musk and Tobi Lütke

At the launch of the #TeamTrees campaign, MrBeast vowed to plant an incredible 100K trees across his own country. He was later joined by several content creators, entrepreneurs, and business organizations.

Some of the notable names that have given their support include Elon Musk, who has funded the planting of one million trees. Tobu Lütke, CEO of Shopify, remains the undisputed #1 'tree planter' of the project. As per the website's stats, he has planted one million and one trees.

Other notable names that are included in this list are Alan Walker (100K), Marc Benioff (900K), Scott Chacon (250K), Susan Wojcicki (200K), and Jack Dorsey (350K). Foundations and organizations such as the developers of the popular video game Plants vs. Zombies have also chipped in with 500K trees.

Discovery Channel (100K), Bitcasino.io (101K), and OneRecipeOneTree (105K) are amongst the other groups who have stepped in with their respective contributions.

Responding to the YouTuber's tweet, fans shared their adulations:

Which countries have planted the most trees?

As stated earlier, several individuals across the globe have contributed to this project. The state of Michigan has seen over 2 million trees being planted. South Carolina has also featured on this list after planting over 1.3 million trees.

Outside the US, over 3 million trees have been planted across Senegal, Burundi, and Mali. Mozambique has seen the addition of 1.2 million trees. Fans and supporters from Asian countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have also collaborated.

Over 900K trees have been planted in India, notably across the Cauvery River Basin. Despite being a small country, Nepal has managed to add a further 885K trees.

Australia and New Zealand have managed to plant well over 400K trees between themselves.

European nations such as Ireland, France, Portugal, Spain, and the UK are a few others who joined the #TeamTree project. Amongst themselves, they have managed to plant over 550K trees.

It should be noted that MrBeast's project is still up and running. The project's official website allows users to contribute funds to facilitate trees being planted in their region or country.

