Revenant, Gods Reign and six others eliminated from PUBG New State Pro Series 

The two-day Challenger Finale of the PUBG New State Pro Series wrapped up on January 27 after 12 matches of intense back and forth. The top 16 teams from this stage sealed their seats in the Grand Finale, while the bottom eight squads — which included a few popular organizations like Revenant and Gods Reign — were eliminated from the competition.

The 16 qualified teams will now fight in the Grand Finale on January 28 and 29 to lift to determine which side gets to lift the trophy as well as win a massive amount of money. The squads that were eliminated have been mentioned below.

Eliminated teams from PUBG New State Pro Series

ESL India @ESL_India

Great comeback by Wanted Gaming, Team Insane & Big Brothers Esports

LIVE tomorrow

YT/ESLIndiaPremiership

FB/ESLinIndia

Loco/ESL_India

YT/NodwinGaming

FB/NODWINGaming

Loco/NodwinGaming_Hindi Check the Overall Rankings of SPS NEW STATE MOBILE Challenger Finale Day 2!Great comeback by Wanted Gaming, Team Insane & Big Brothers EsportsLIVE tomorrowYT/ESLIndiaPremiershipFB/ESLinIndiaLoco/ESL_IndiaYT/NodwinGamingFB/NODWINGamingLoco/NodwinGaming_Hindi Check the Overall Rankings of SPS NEW STATE MOBILE Challenger Finale Day 2!Great comeback by Wanted Gaming, Team Insane & Big Brothers EsportsLIVE tomorrow⭐YT/ESLIndiaPremiership⭐FB/ESLinIndia⭐Loco/ESL_India⭐YT/NodwinGaming⭐FB/NODWINGaming⭐Loco/NodwinGaming_Hindi https://t.co/2g8oBoQgEj

These teams faltered in all eight games played in the Challenger Finale, failing to gain any sort of momentum and seeing the end of their Pro Series campaign. Each of these sides took home ₹80,000 in prize money.

1) FS Esports

2) The World of Battle

3) Revenant Esports

4) Gods Reign

5) True Rippers Esports

6) Team Zero Gravity

7) Kingsman

8) UDOG India

Revenant Esports had a disappointing outing on Day 1, as they could only secure seven points in four games. On Day 2, they had a lot to do if they wanted to qualify. However, even after trying their level best, the squad fell short of making the top 16, ending up in the 19th spot with 34 points and 26 frags. They played decently on the second day, as they managed to secure 27 points in four matches at a respectable 6.75 points per game.

Team XSpark and ESN barely qualified for PUBG New State Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Revenant Esports was plagued with placement point problems and found it hard to make their way into the final zone in multiple matches. They could only secure eight placement points in several games, with their frag tally doing the bulk of the heavy lifting.

On the other hand, Gods Reign were precariously placed in the 16th spot at the end of Day 1. Moreover, they had a bad outing today, only managing to collect 16 points in the four matches they played. Overall, the side got the 20th spot on the table with 31 points.

Kingsman and UDOG claimed 12 points each in PUBG New State Challenger Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Gods Reign didn't do well in the strategy department, as they were eliminated very early on in multiple games. The veteran squad could only secure seven points in eight matches, getting outplayed and outgunned by other teams. The side will be especially disappointed with their performances as they had come second in the Mobile Challenger Stage but unfortunately faltered in the finale.

The worst-performing team in the PUBG New State Challenge Finale was UDOG India. The squad only managed to secure 12 points in eight games that only came from kills. Their performance, especially on Day 2, wasn't anything to write home about either, as they only managed to secure three points in four games.

