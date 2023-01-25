"That's it? I make that one month on Twitch": Sinatraa reacts to God's Reign's offer for VCT 2023

Valorant has had a lot of popularity worldwide as the VCT scene has been growing rapidly with the success of Riot's shooter. With the upcoming season approaching, the CEO of Indian Esports organization God's Reign attempted to make a contract offer to the famous NA Valorant player, Sinatraa.

Sinatraa later claimed that he had a rather strange answer to this offer. On a live stream, while playing Valorant, the NA player shared his response to the offer made by the org.

He said:

"That's it? I make that one month on Twitch."

The pro has recently stepped foot into the competitive scene for a short while in the last two years. While Sinatraa fans are undoubtedly happy to see their star player make a small return, it is yet to be seen what the future has for the player decides in VCT 2023.

Sinatraa talks about God's Reign's VCT contract offer on livestream

Jat "Sinatraa" Won is an American player who was a Valorant streamer for Sentinels. He recently made a small debut in Riot's competitive scene, where his team failed to progress in the Valorant Challengers 2023: North America Split 1 - Last Chance Qualifier. The player has also made his mark on competitive Overwatch before Valorant.

In a recent livestream, Sinatraa interacted with his chat while streaming Valorant. At one point in the stream, the player started talking about the offer he had received from God's Reign team. He initially said:

"Are you talking about the one where the Indian org offered me $144,000 a year."

The player then told the viewers about his reply to the offer by talking about his revenue on Twitch. He also mentions how his current revenue crosses their offer by a huge margin as the player earns more in a short time on stream than the contract.

This news is particularly huge even for VCT streamers. But on the other hand, Sinataraa has been a successful content creator for a while now.

He later added:

"I said if it's $144,000 a year or a month?"

Sinatraa later responded to a chat asking him if he truly makes the revenue he claimed on stream. To this, he replied:

"Nah, I don't make that in a month. Depends on what month it is."

He even went deeper into this topic while explaining which months he can hope for such revenue:

"Yeah, like December or November, like it can get close to that number."

Another subscriber user asked him about his salary on stream, to which Sinatraa politely replied while adding further to the statement. He stated:

"What's a reasonable salary for me? 50K a month. As content creator I'll take 25."

The player concluded his statement by elaborating on the perks of content creation from home and his situation. He said:

"That's generous, if I can stay at my house the whole time, and not go anywhere."

This response could give fans an idea of what Sinatraa may plan for his future inside the VCT ecosystem.

Sinatraa has received better offers in the past while pursuing Overwatch professionally. The NA player is unlikely to take up such offers for his VCT journey, at least right now.

