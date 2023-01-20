sinatraa Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Jay "sinatraa" Won is an American Valorant player who previously made streaming content for Sentinels. He hasn't competed professionally in the last year or so after being benched on his roster. Prior to Valorant, the player made his mark in Overwatch when he won the Overwatch League 2019.

sinatraa's return to competitive Valorant hasn't been smooth sailing. His team, Untamable Beasts, didn't make it past the VCT North America Challengers LCQ. Since fans saw him return to the scene for a brief period, they may be wondering about his latest Valorant settings and configurations.

Everything fans need to know about sinatraa's Valorant settings

sinatraa currently has a large following of 1.8 million on Twitch. The player has been active on his streaming handle and often shares his plays online. He is also active on his social media handles and interacts with his fans often.

Readers who are interested in learning about his in-game settings for Valorant will find all the information they need below:

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.387

:0.387 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 309.6

: 309.6 Polling Rate : 1000 Hz

: 1000 Hz Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Cyan

: Cyan Crosshair Color : #00FFFF

: #00FFFF Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : 1

: 1 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 3

: 3 Inner Line Thickness : 1

: 1 Inner Line Offset : 3

: 3 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines : On

: On Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Crosshair Code : Unknown

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : Caps Lock

: Caps Lock Jump : Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down

: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability 2 : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability : C

: C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution : 1920*1080

: 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Med

: Med Vignette : On

: On VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : MSAA 4x

: MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering : 8x

: 8x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Unknown

: Unknown Bloom : On

: On Distortion : On

: On Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Equipment

Gear

Monitor : HP OMEN 24.5''

: HP OMEN 24.5'' Mouse : Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White Keyboard : Matrix x sinatraa Keyboard

: Matrix x sinatraa Keyboard Headset : JBL Quantum One

: JBL Quantum One Mousepad: Logitech G460

Computer specifications

Processor : AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Graphics Card : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 RAM : HyperX Predator RGB 32GB

: HyperX Predator RGB 32GB Case: Corsair ICUE 465X

Setup for Streaming

Microphone: Audio-Technica AT2020

Those who wish to replicate sinatraa's in-game settings can copy and apply them to their Valorant ID. You can go to the Settings section from the main menu to find all the necessary options. It is a good idea to use these settings as a starting point and make a few tweaks according to your personal preferences.

Poll : 0 votes