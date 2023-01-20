sinatraa Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Jay "sinatraa" Won is an American Valorant player who previously made streaming content for Sentinels. He hasn't competed professionally in the last year or so after being benched on his roster. Prior to Valorant, the player made his mark in Overwatch when he won the Overwatch League 2019.
sinatraa's return to competitive Valorant hasn't been smooth sailing. His team, Untamable Beasts, didn't make it past the VCT North America Challengers LCQ. Since fans saw him return to the scene for a brief period, they may be wondering about his latest Valorant settings and configurations.
Everything fans need to know about sinatraa's Valorant settings
sinatraa currently has a large following of 1.8 million on Twitch. The player has been active on his streaming handle and often shares his plays online. He is also active on his social media handles and interacts with his fans often.
Readers who are interested in learning about his in-game settings for Valorant will find all the information they need below:
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.387
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 309.6
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
- Crosshair Code : Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: Caps Lock
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: On
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: HP OMEN 24.5''
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Keyboard: Matrix x sinatraa Keyboard
- Headset: JBL Quantum One
- Mousepad: Logitech G460
Computer specifications
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
- RAM: HyperX Predator RGB 32GB
- Case: Corsair ICUE 465X
Setup for Streaming
- Microphone: Audio-Technica AT2020
Those who wish to replicate sinatraa's in-game settings can copy and apply them to their Valorant ID. You can go to the Settings section from the main menu to find all the necessary options. It is a good idea to use these settings as a starting point and make a few tweaks according to your personal preferences.