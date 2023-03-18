Indian teams Revenant and Marcos Gaming eliminated from Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2023

On March 18, the top six teams fought in the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League, with four teams moving to the second and final day of the competition. Indian teams Marcos Gaming and Revenant didn't fare well, as both were eliminated from the event.

The opening day witnessed two groups of three teams battle in the first phase for a spot in the Playoffs, which had four seats and will be played on Day 2, i.e., March 19. The regional leagues were hosted in East Asia, India, and Southeast Asia, each featuring five teams.

Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League Day 1

Each team faced the others in the group twice. Japanese powerhouse T2 managed to clinch two wins in Group A, while Indonesian side Rise Esports won once against Marcos Gaming and lost against T2.

Indian team Marcos Gaming, the runner-up in the regional qualifiers, faltered on the international stage and failed to claim a win today, finishing third in their group.

Day 1 Group A results (Image via Pokemon UNITE)

Their first game was against Rise Esports, where Marcos Gaming had a rough start, losing in both rounds. The unit also had a below-average output against T2, resulting in a 0-2 defeat for them.

Day 1 Group B results (Image via Pokemon UNITE)

Revenant Esports was seeded into Group B and faced Team MYS in their first battle. The Malaysian side displayed a strong start to hammer the Indian team in both rounds. While their second encounter took place against Taiwanese team Hi5, where Revenant lost the decisive game.

Qualified teams for Playoffs

T2 Team MYS Hi5 Rise

Day 2 bracket (Image via Pokemon UNITE)

T2 had a magical run on Day 1, and will fight against Team MYS on March 19. The phase features a Single Elimination Bracket, meaning the losing team will be knocked out of the competition.

Hi5, who exhibited splendid showings today, will go toe-to-toe with Rise Esports in the Playoffs. The battle for the crown will be played between the winners of the above matches.

Poll : 0 votes