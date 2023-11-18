"Right after buying $10M house?": IShowSpeed buying a $2 car from the internet leaves fans in stitches

Darren “IShowSpeed” is a streamer who’s always courted controversy, but this latest stream has really got viewers laughing. In this stream, Darren found a website where he could reportedly purchase a number of high-quality objects at a low price. After looking at guns and other things, he discovered the site had a section for cars. After a few disappointments, he found an item that was allegedly a real car for two dollars.

While looking through the website, his viewers called it a scam, but he continued to browse anyway. It left netizens absolutely dying of laughter, while some also saw it as a valuable lesson IShowSpeed was teaching others.

“Right after buying $10m house? This kid!”

IShowSpeed attempts to buy a $2 car on the internet, and fans find it hilarious

“Add to the cart. We just found the two dollar f**kin car! We just found the two dollar car! Two dollar car!”

As IShowSpeed bellowed about the purchase, the streamer couldn’t add it to his online cart to complete the purchase. Unfortunately, the car was a toy, so he moved on, angry that the seller didn’t make that clear in the title.

However, it seemed like IShowSpeed’s hopes weren’t dashed, as he then found another two-dollar car that he could purchase on the website. To complete the purchase, he’d hide his screen to avoid doxing himself, informing viewers that he wasn’t going to go over the 100-dollar budget.

Though he continued to browse the site, fans online were more focused on the car. The streamer recently spent $10M on a house. So, they found a two-dollar car to be a very comical moment.

Viewers on X.com joked about the two-dollar car, imagining it would show up as a little plastic toy or perhaps a picture of a car instead of an actual automobile. Many felt that IShowSpeed was getting scammed by the website.

One user, however, felt IShowSpeed was making a point by buying the car online in this manner. The social media user hoped this would pay off and showed others that not everything people list on the internet is legitimate and that the clip showed off how people can be scammed online. It wouldn't be his first time dealing with scammers, as he did the same in a recent Fortnite stream.

While one or two people were positive, many others made memes and joked about the car, showing what it would possibly look like when it arrived - if it ever does arrive. Some replied that his information was about to get leaked through the website, while others continued to make light of the situation.

Regardless, many fans hope the popular YouTuber actually sees a car arrive on his doorstep. While many believe it’s a scam, the reaction video that no doubt comes from such a purchase would likely turn out hilarious.