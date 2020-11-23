Riot introduces League of Legends' latest champion Rell, The Iron Maiden

Riot Games have introduced the newest champion coming to League of Legends. Rell, The Iron Maiden will be the 153rd champion to make their way into the game.

The developers of League of Legends have been teasing the arrival of the newest tanky support champion for a long time now, and she is finally here. The League of Legends community had been searching for small clues and hints towards the next champion through dev posts, and most of what they learned seems to be correct.

Related: Rekkles takes on Perkz's role as the starting ADC for G2 Esports' League of Legends roster

Rell, The Iron Maiden: Abilities Showcase

Here is a complete showcase of Rell's abilities in League of Legends.

Passive: Break the Mold

Passive - Break the Mold



Rell attacks very slowly, but temporarily steals a portion of her target’s Armor and Magic Resist to deal bonus damage based on the amount stolen.



Additionally, Rell can siphon resistances from multiple different foes to grow extremely tanky. pic.twitter.com/ZrxckWCY13 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

Rell attacks very slowly but temporarily steals a portion of her target’s Armor and Magic Resist to deal bonus damage based on the amount stolen.

Additionally, Rell can siphon resistances from multiple different foes to grow extremely tanky.

Advertisement

Q Ability: Shattering Strike

Q - Shattering Strike



Rell stabs forward with her lance, breaking any shields and damaging all enemies hit (damage decreases after the first target).



If Rell has an ally bound with E - Attract and Repel, she and that ally recover health for each champion hit by this ability. pic.twitter.com/U4X8oRMNJn — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

Rell stabs forward with her lance, breaking any shields and damaging all enemies hit (damage decreases after the first target).

If Rell has an ally bound with E: Attract and Repel, she and that ally recover health for each champion hit by this ability.

W Ability 1 - Ferromancy: Crash Down

W2 - Ferromancy: Mount Up



(While armored) Rell rushes forward and transforms her armor into a mount, gaining a burst of movement speed. During her next attack, she charges her target to deal bonus damage and flip them over her shoulder. — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

(While mounted) Rell leaps and transforms her mount into heavy armor, gaining a huge shield that lasts until destroyed or she remounts. On landing, she knocks up enemies around her. Rell can cast her E and R during the change.

Advertisement

W Ability 2 - Ferromancy: Mount Up

(While armored) Rell rushes forward and transforms her armor into a mount, gaining a burst of movement speed. During her next attack, she charges her target to deal bonus damage and flips them over her shoulder.

E Ability - Attract and Repel

E - Attract and Repel



Rell magnetically binds a piece of her armor to a target allied champion, granting them bonus Armor and Magic Resist while nearby.



Rell can recast this spell to break the bind and stun all enemies around and between her and her bound ally. pic.twitter.com/ppxiWOGpWC — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

Rell magnetically binds a piece of her armor to a target allied champion, granting them bonus Armor and Magic Resist while nearby.

Rell can recast this spell to break the bind and stun all enemies around and between her and her bound ally.

R Ultimate Ability: Magnet Storm

R - Magnet Storm



Rell erupts in magnetic fury, yanking nearby enemies toward her. She then creates a gravitational field around her, pulling nearby enemies in for a few seconds. The field doesn't interrupt her enemies’ other actions. pic.twitter.com/pADXB99YXn — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

Rell erupts in magnetic fury, yanking nearby enemies toward her. She then creates a gravitational field around her, pulling nearby enemies in for a few seconds. The field doesn't interrupt her enemies’ other actions.

Advertisement

By the looks of her abilities, she would be a good counter to many tank characters in League of Legends as her passive directly takes away the resistance stats. Moreover, her ultimate is an excellent CC AOE ability which should synergize with many champions like Kennen, Diana, Orianna, and Samira. Rell seems to have great team fight potential as well.

Related: What are the Mythic items? Everything you need to know about League of Legends' new shop system