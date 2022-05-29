RNG vs T1 League of Legends MSI 2022 Finals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The grand finals of League of Legends MSI 2022 is set to be a clash between South Korea and China, an encounter between T1 and RNG (Royal Never Give Up).

This match will probably be one of the most explosive in the entire tournament as, barring a few, every other game has been tedious and not worth watching. Even the semi-finals were relatively lackluster, and ended very quickly.

So there is a lot of expectation that the finals will live up to the hype since a clash between two of the strongest regions in League of Legends usually delivers when it matters.

Preview of RNG vs T1 at League of Legends MSI 2022 finals

Prediction

T1 had a pretty up-and-down tournament at League of Legends MSI 2022. The Korean champions started strong during the group stages and cleared them undefeated, though the competition was weak.

However, once the rumbling stage started, various weaknesses began to show within the team. It was clear that T1's mid-to-late game was quite weak, and in most cases letting the opponent scale was a mistake.

So, T1 decided to double down on the early game and started to push its opponents into fights. As such, the team has begun to showcase the dominance that it has shown throughout the League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split.

T1 did not fix the issues it had in terms of decision-making against scaling compositions, and this is something that will hurt the team badly after the tournament is over. However, going for these early aggressive moves works, and considering T1 does it flawlessly, the finals will look relatively easy for this team.

RNG has been the rock-solid team that is only focused on a steady gameplan. The Chinese champions know that they do not have a solid early game.

Instead, Xiaohu and co are not afraid to give up gold leads as they know that GALA will be farming up, and once that happens, no one can beat RNG. The problem is that most teams let RNG scale, but T1 will not provide that opportunity.

T1 did the same thing against G2 Esports, where the former demolished the scaling composition of the latter, which will happen against RNG as well.

Overall, as for predictions, T1 is a team that has everything in its favor, including the meta. Therefore, T1 should be winning this match with a 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

T1 and RNG have faced each other 11 times, with the former winning out six times, while the latter five.

Previous results

Previously, both T1 and RNG grabbed easy 3-0 victories in the semi-finals of League of Legends MSI 2022 against G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses.

MSI 2022 rosters

T1

Top-Zeus

Jungle-Oner

Mid-Faker

Bottom-Gumayusi

Support-Keria

RNG

Top-Bin

Jungle-Wei

Mid-Xiaohu

Bottom-GALA

Support-Ming

Livestream details

T1 vs RNG will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games, and LoL Esports at 1:00 AM PDT/1:30 PM IST on May 29, 2022.

