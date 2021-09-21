Roblox Kennel Tycoon Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Kennel Tycoon fans should be excited about the new codes available in September 2021.

Every gamer in Roblox Kennel Tycoon is competing to see who can create the best kennel. Players get to choose from a variety of different cats and dogs in this game, and with these codes, they should be able to have enough cash to spend on whichever pets they like.

New codes for pet collector Roblox game

There are a decent number of codes for Roblox Kennel Tycoon for the month of September. The codes and the rewards they grant are as follows:

AWESOME: grants players with 300 Coins

10KLIKES: grants players with 300 Coins

7KLIKES: grants players with 300 Coins

6KLIKES: grants players with 300 Coins

FOLLOWER: grants players with 300 Coins

HAPPY: grants players with 300 Coins

REBEX: grants players with 200 Coins

1KLIKES: grants players with 300 Coins

These are all of the working codes for September 2021. No expired codes have been reported for this month.

How to input codes in Roblox Kennel Tycoon

Gamers can create their own kennel in Roblox Kennel Tycoon (Image via Kennel Tycoon)

The way to input codes in Roblox Kennel Tycoon is very easy to miss. Gamers who have been playing the game know about the menu on the bottom right corner that is very small and, at times, difficult to read.

One of the icons in this menu, though, is a Twitter logo. Gamers will want to click on this Twitter icon to bring up the code input screen. From there, gamers can simply type in the codes exactly the same way as written and click “Redeem Now” to get their rewards.

What is Roblox Kennel Tycoon?

Kennel Tycoon is one of many Tycoon games on Roblox (Image via Kennel Tycoon)

Kennel Tycoon falls under the large category of Roblox games that focus on gaining and raising pets. Other examples would be Roblox Adopt Me! and Roblox My Zoo Tycoon.

In Roblox Kennel Tycoon, players can walk and play with different dogs and cats to create pretty impressive kennels.

