Roblox Koala Cafe codes (September 2021)

September is in full swing and the new Roblox Koala Cafe codes are available for players to use.

These new codes should give players access to some pretty valuable rewards. In Roblox Koala Cafe, players work for a while on getting promoted. As with other Roblox games, this one also features pets that players can pick up.

New codes can get players a bunch of Koala Coins in Roblox Koala Cafe

With the month of September comes three new codes for Roblox Koala Cafe. The codes are as follows:

PET: gives the player 500 Koala Tokens

FISH: gives the player 250 Koala Tokens

FUN: gives the player both a Pet Crate and 500 Koala Tokens

The new month has also seen a couple of codes expire for Roblox Koala Cafe that will not be useful to players anymore. The expired codes are as follows:

HAPPYEASTER

AREA51

How to input codes into Roblox Koala Cafe

The code input page in Roblox Koala Cafe is found by clicking the "More" button (Image by Koala Association)

It may seem unclear as to how the player can input codes for Roblox Koala Cafe, but it only takes a few steps. On the left side of the screen, the player should be able to see a small box titled “More”.

If they click on this box, it will take them to another menu with several options. One of these is entitled “CODES”. Players can click on this so they can input the codes and get those bundles of Koala Tokens.

What is Roblox Koala Cafe?

Part of the gameplay in Roblox Koala Cafe is getting promoted (Image via Koala Association)

Roblox Koala Cafe is a work simulation game developed by Koala Association. In this game, players work at a bakery selling exotic dishes. Players can be “promoted” in their job through their performance.

The game takes place in the titular Koala Cafe, a very tropical area. It definitely gives off strong Super Mario Sunshine vibes. It features many tropical-themed meals including Hawaiian Ham pizza and a variety of shakes.

