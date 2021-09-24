×
Create
Notifications

Roblox Project Ghoul Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Project Ghoul is based on the Tokyo Ghoul anime (Image via Project Ghoul: Online)
Roblox Project Ghoul is based on the Tokyo Ghoul anime (Image via Project Ghoul: Online)
Shane Foley
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 24, 2021 03:43 AM IST
News

New codes available in September can get Roblox Project Ghoul players some extra rewards.

Roblox games that are based on Anime have been quite the trend. Naruto and My Hero Academia are among the shows that have inspired Roblox Games. Project Ghoul is based on the Tokyo Ghoul series, and players get to use characters and Kagunes that come right from the show.

September codes for Anime Roblox game

There are only a couple of working codes this month for Roblox Project Ghoul. These codes are as follows:

  • 16MVISITS!: grants players with lots of free yen
  • Pressing the spacebar: simply click on the spacebar a couple of times instead of typing a word to receive free yen and spins

The reason why there are so few codes for September might be because of the high number of expired codes. They are as follows:

  • 21000Likes!
  • 21500Likes!
  • 22000Likes!
  • 22500Likes!
  • HappyThanksGiving2020!
  • PartnershipApproved!
  • Kaneki Ken
  • PG_GroupMembger
  • Update2.5
  • 20500Likes!
  • 19500Likes!
  • 20000Likes!
  • 14MVISITS!
  • 18000Likes!
  • 16500Likes!
  • 11MVISITS!
  • 17500Likes!
  • 9.5MVISITS!
  • 8MVISITS!
  • 7.5MVISITS!
  • 7MVISITS!
  • 6MVISITS!
  • 5.5MVISITS!
  • 3.6MVISITS!
  • 15000Likes!
  • 14500Likes!
  • 14000Likes!
  • 13000Likes!
  • 12000Likes!
  • 11000Likes!
  • 10000Likes!
  • 9500Likes!
  • 9000Likes!
  • 8500Likes!
  • 2.7MVISITS!
  • 8000Likes!
  • 750Likes!
  • 7000Likes!
  • UseCodeBenni
  • CodexGeas
  • 6500Likes!
  • NarutoGhoul
  • YamiRoyals
  • 600Likes!
  • 5500Likes!

How to input codes into Roblox Project Ghoul

Players can get free yen and spins with these new codes (Image via Just Yami)
Players can get free yen and spins with these new codes (Image via Just Yami)

Typing in codes into Roblox Project Ghoul shouldn’t be any trouble at all. At the bottom of the screen is a menu button. Gamers can click here, and a text box should pop up that reads “enter codes here”. Players can simply type the codes in there to redeem their rewards.

However, it is important to note that the player must create a character before claiming their rewards. Players can’t immediately load the game and redeem codes, so they need to, at a minimum, make a character first.

What is Roblox Project Ghoul?

Also Read

There are many different Kagunes in Roblox Project Ghoul (Image via Planet Milo)
There are many different Kagunes in Roblox Project Ghoul (Image via Planet Milo)

Based off of the Tokyo Ghoul anime, Roblox Project Ghoul is a game where players can create characters with powerful abilities called Kagunes. Players can choose to be on the CCG team and investigate Ghoul-related cases, or become a Ghoul themselves and consume unsuspecting victims.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी