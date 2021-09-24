Roblox Project Ghoul Codes (September 2021)

New codes available in September can get Roblox Project Ghoul players some extra rewards.

Roblox games that are based on Anime have been quite the trend. Naruto and My Hero Academia are among the shows that have inspired Roblox Games. Project Ghoul is based on the Tokyo Ghoul series, and players get to use characters and Kagunes that come right from the show.

September codes for Anime Roblox game

There are only a couple of working codes this month for Roblox Project Ghoul. These codes are as follows:

16MVISITS!: grants players with lots of free yen

Pressing the spacebar: simply click on the spacebar a couple of times instead of typing a word to receive free yen and spins

The reason why there are so few codes for September might be because of the high number of expired codes. They are as follows:

21000Likes!

21500Likes!

22000Likes!

22500Likes!

HappyThanksGiving2020!

PartnershipApproved!

Kaneki Ken

PG_GroupMembger

Update2.5

20500Likes!

19500Likes!

20000Likes!

14MVISITS!

18000Likes!

16500Likes!

11MVISITS!

17500Likes!

9.5MVISITS!

8MVISITS!

7.5MVISITS!

7MVISITS!

6MVISITS!

5.5MVISITS!

3.6MVISITS!

15000Likes!

14500Likes!

14000Likes!

13000Likes!

12000Likes!

11000Likes!

10000Likes!

9500Likes!

9000Likes!

8500Likes!

2.7MVISITS!

8000Likes!

750Likes!

7000Likes!

UseCodeBenni

CodexGeas

6500Likes!

NarutoGhoul

YamiRoyals

600Likes!

5500Likes!

How to input codes into Roblox Project Ghoul

Players can get free yen and spins with these new codes (Image via Just Yami)

Typing in codes into Roblox Project Ghoul shouldn’t be any trouble at all. At the bottom of the screen is a menu button. Gamers can click here, and a text box should pop up that reads “enter codes here”. Players can simply type the codes in there to redeem their rewards.

However, it is important to note that the player must create a character before claiming their rewards. Players can’t immediately load the game and redeem codes, so they need to, at a minimum, make a character first.

What is Roblox Project Ghoul?

There are many different Kagunes in Roblox Project Ghoul (Image via Planet Milo)

Based off of the Tokyo Ghoul anime, Roblox Project Ghoul is a game where players can create characters with powerful abilities called Kagunes. Players can choose to be on the CCG team and investigate Ghoul-related cases, or become a Ghoul themselves and consume unsuspecting victims.

