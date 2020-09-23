Rocket League leaving the Steam store

Rocket League is going free-to-play on all platforms from September 24, 2020. Cross-play will be enabled, and fans across the world are more than excited. Not just that, the rocket-soccer mash up title is teaming up with Fortnite for a few weeks of crossover goodness. Llama-Rama is in full swing, with a Fortnite Party Royale concert and several Fortnite related events and items found within Rocket League itself.

PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch players will all be able to play for free. It is fairly simple to download the game on console systems and get it rolling. What about on PC, though? Rocket League has been on Steam since the beginning. That though, is no longer the case.

Rocket League leaves Steam for the Epic Games Store

(Image Credit: Epic Games and Psyonix)

For those that already have Rocket League on Steam, there is no need to worry. All features and future updates will still be supported. Those that already have it can continue playing without any sort of hiccup. It is the new players that intend to jump on the free-to-play Rocket League hype that will need to look elsewhere.

The Epic Store will be the place to find Rocket League. Last year, Epic Games purchased Psyonix - the developers of Rocket League. This move makes a lot more sense when considering that fact. It also the reason why the massive Fortnite and Rocket League event - Llama-Rama, is taking place.

Rocket League free-to-play

(Image Credit: Psyonix)

Switching to free-to-play is a groundbreaking move. The game broke its concurrent player record in March with around half of a million players online. Going free-to-play ensures that the number of Rocket Leagues players is going to receive a sharp incline.

Those who had purchased Rocket League prior to its free-to-play status, will be granted a Legacy status. This comes with a variety of cosmetic items. Those items include a Golden Cosmos Boost, Dieci-Oro Wheels, Huntress Player Banner, an Est. 2020 title, all past DLCs, and much more.