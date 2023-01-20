"Ronaldo is the True GOAT": IShowSpeed's reaction to PSG v Riyadh All-Stars goals takes Twitter by storm

Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic Darren "IShowSpeed" was predictably in the stadium during today's star-studded matchup between Riyadh All-Stars and PSG, where his idol scored a brace, while his Argentine counterpart Lionel Messi only managed to put one past the goalkeeper.

The YouTuber took the opportunity to put out a Tweet claiming that the goad difference between the two settles the debate about who is the greatest of all time (GOAT).

THE GOAT DEBATE IS OVER RONALDO IS THE TRUE GOAT

He also posted a clip on Instagram stories which is being shared extensively by fans, where IShowSpeed excitedly claims the same, saying:

"The GOAT debate is over with. Ronaldo scored two goals, Messi scored one. It's over with! That debate is over, Ronaldo is the GOAT. Stop crying, I don't want to hear anything. Ronaldo is the true GOAT. Wallahi, I'm out."

"Can't believe I'm alive right now": IShowSpeed's reaction to Ronaldo's goals go viral on Twitter

Darren has been chasing the footballer for some time to see him score a goal. He first tried his luck back in November when he traveled from the States to England to watch him play at Old Trafford, but the Portuguese star was already out of the lineup by then.

The YouTuber then watched a lot of matches in Qatar, hoping to see his idol score, but his dreams have finally been answered today after the streamer witnessed him score not one but two goals against rival Messi's PSG, eliciting many responses. Clips of his reactions have gone viral on social media as fans celebrated with the creator.

Here is how IShowSpeed reacted to seeing Cristiano Ronaldo score his first goal of the match.



Speeds reaction to Ronaldo goal

It was an emotionally charged moment as the streamer promptly took to Twitter to express himself, describing the feeling as a "blessing." He also added that he couldn't believe he was alive to witness it. The tweet has since gone viral, accruing over a million views within an hour of it being posted.

first time seeing ronaldo scored this is a blessing i can't believe i'm alive right now

When the Portuguese equalized the score with his second goal, IShowSpeed was equally excited. Here is a clip of him reacting to that goal as he shouts:

"Again! Let's go, let's go! Two-two."



Speeds reaction to Ronaldo 2nd goal

After the match, he posted a picture of Ronaldo and Messi interacting on the pitch, captioning it as a jab against the Argentine:

ronaldo 2 goals messi 1 goal kkkkkkkkk🤣🤣🤣🤣

Here are some general reactions to IShowSpeed's tweets from fans and the footballing community. While some were positive, others trolled the YouTuber by posting pictures of Messi winning the World Cup.



Messi 1 goal



Ronaldo 2 goals
Messi 1 goal
debate settled

bros been to like 5 ronaldo matches and he only scored once

Darren's obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo is no secret and has become a quintessential part of his personality. The YouTuber had an amazing year in 2022, achieving many accomplishments, such as being awarded the Breakout Streamer Award at YouTube Streamys. But seeing his idol finally score in a match against Messi has to be a big moment in his life.

