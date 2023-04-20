"Ruined a man's life": MoistCr1TiKaL calls out Nintendo for taking a portion from convicted hacker's salary to pay off debt

Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has blasted Nintendo in his latest YouTube video for taking a percentage of a convicted hacker's salary for the rest of his life to pay off his $10 million debt to the Japanese gaming company. Gary Bowser, who was recently released from jail after being found guilty of hacking proprietary software, will be forced to give up a portion of his salary to Nintendo for the rest of his life.

MoistCr1TiKaL is known for sharing his opinions on YouTube under the alias penguinz0. In his most recent video on the channel titled Nintendo Just Got Even Worse, the popular YouTuber and streamer criticized the gaming company for its treatment of a hacker who has been ordered to pay damages amounting to over 20% of his monthly salary:

"What they've done, or what was revealed to the public today, is that they have completely ruined a man's life and I'm not exaggerating. They are putting a man in debt to them for the rest of his life."

Why does Gary Bowser owe Nintendo $10 million? MoistCr1TiKaL thinks the hacker's punishment is "beyond excessive"

This is not the first time that Charlie has gone off against Nintendo, having slammed them for their treatment of content creators such as PointCrow who make content around modding games such as Zelda and Pokemon.

As for the current incident, the YouTuber explained exactly how things played out with the hacker:

"Gary Bowser was working with a company called Team-Xecuter. They were a hacking group that would hack consoles for profit and one of their biggest products was for Switch. They would basically jailbreak the Switch and they'd sell it and make money off it."

For context, a jailbroken console basically has no safeguards or protections guaranteed by the company, and users are able to use pirated games and mods without issue. Now, in an interview with Nick Moses, Gary Bowser has revealed that he was jailed last year in February 2022 and was released from American prison on March 28, 2023, before moving to his home country of Canada.

However, as MoistCr1TiKaL pointed out, despite serving more than a year in prison, the 53-year-old Gary Bowser will still need to pay back approximately $10 million as per the court order. To make sure this happens, the company will be taking almost 20-30% of his monthly salary for the rest of his life:

"He's not off the hook yet, in fact, he's on to an even deeper hook. One that is going to be a life of servitude to Nintendo because they are coming after him for an additional 10 million plus dollars that he will have to pay back over the course of the rest of his life."

Considering his old age, the debt will take the rest of his life to pay back:

"He is going to have to forfeit 25 to 30 percent of his income every single month to Nintendo until he can pay off his 10 million plus dollar debt to them because he was part of that hacking group. That is a legitimate life-ruining obligation that he will have to fulfill."

MoistCr1TiKaL then announced that while Gary Bowser was not a saint and had knowingly committed a crime, the punishment for asking an outrageous amount that even his grandchildren would not be able to pay was too excessive:

"The amount of money that Nintendo is forcing him to pay back over the course of his lifetime is one that could never be fulfilled by him and his kids working and his grandkids working and maybe even his great grandkids working. It is an absurd, absurd punishment. Once again, I understand what he did was wrong and he's not a good guy but this is just beyond excessive."

What do fans think of MoistCr1TiKaL's take?

Here are some of the comments under the YouTube video.

Other gaming YouTubers such as Mutahar, aka SomeOrdinaryGamers, have also spoken out against the incident. Mutahar called Nintendo "insanely cruel" in the title of his video.

