In the decade since Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) was released, it has continued to claim many honors, and is also the second-most-selling video game in the world, behind Minecraft. That being said, the genre and the industry have seen many equally acclaimed releases along with several significant technological improvements, raising the question of how relevant the title is in today's world.

Mutahar, better known for his YouTube handle SomeOrdinaryGamers, recently sparked a discussion on the same when he used an emulator to run his GTA 5 disk on his PC and had a stable 60 FPS rate.

GTA V is a retro game tbh. if we considered PS2 games retro when the 360 and PS3 were the current gen, we should be calling 360 games and PS3 games retro considering the current gen is ps5 and series x

Fans discuss whether GTA 5 should be considered a retro game

GTA 5 is so old now you can emulate it at 60fps

Readers should note that running a game on an emulator is far more tasking for a PC than simply running a PC version of the game. An emulator is a software that gets the user's PC to mimic a specific console, a PlayStation 3 in this case, which means to run the game via a disk on an emulator, the user's PC has to bear the load of running the emulator and game simultaneously.

Even on Mutahar's high-end system, running a year-old game like CyberPunk's disk on a PS4 emulator would make for a subpar experience, if it runs at all that is. This is what caused considerable shock and surprise among GTA fans who chanced upon the tweet.

GTA 5 was released in September 2013, just two months before the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were out. Hence, the game is considered to be more from the era of the PS3 and Xbox 360. The game is now two generations old, as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox X are the latest consoles on the market.

This was a major talking point in the discussion about whether GTA 5 should be considered a retro game.

@Soliveski_



I consider consoles that are two generations old retro, for example when the PS4 launched the PS2 is now retro. So with that in mind the PS3 which Sony tried closing the stores is retro. Because why would we consider the PS4 retro when the PS5 is current gen?

Some users made the distinction even though, given the varying rates of advancements that the consoles have gone through, and their age gap with GTA 5, the latter shouldn't be considered retro despite it being released on older consoles.

That's what im saying. While growing up what was considered retro was the Atari 2600 and the likes. The PS3 as a console came out in 2006 one could make the argument its retro but GTA V hasn't even closed a full decade and still looks/plays decent. Nothing retro about it

It's not even 10 years old yet. Early PS3/360 games may be retro but just because GTA V released on those consoles doesn't make it retro. By that case MGSV is a retro game, releasing on PS3/360 in 2015. Barely a 7 year old game

Nah I think the standard for "retro" has lengthened because visual advancement has slowed. The difference between PS2 and PS3 is arguably more impressive than PS3 vs PS5.

One user also pointed out that the game has persisted across several consoles, which is a unique quality despite the franchise releasing many successful titles in the past.

@TheUnaButters



The PS2 has 3 GTAs
GTAV has had 3 PlayStations

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the most successful series of all time, and GTA 5 is its most successful title. It continues to be listed as the most streamed and most tweeted-about game even nine years after its release, thanks to its impressive open-world architecture and pathbreaking storyline.

With GTA 6 in development, the debate on whether it is a retro game or not is likely to continue and will only likely be determined once the sixth edition hits the shelves.

