In the decade since Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) was released, it has continued to claim many honors, and is also the second-most-selling video game in the world, behind Minecraft. That being said, the genre and the industry have seen many equally acclaimed releases along with several significant technological improvements, raising the question of how relevant the title is in today's world.
Mutahar, better known for his YouTube handle SomeOrdinaryGamers, recently sparked a discussion on the same when he used an emulator to run his GTA 5 disk on his PC and had a stable 60 FPS rate.
Fans discuss whether GTA 5 should be considered a retro game
Readers should note that running a game on an emulator is far more tasking for a PC than simply running a PC version of the game. An emulator is a software that gets the user's PC to mimic a specific console, a PlayStation 3 in this case, which means to run the game via a disk on an emulator, the user's PC has to bear the load of running the emulator and game simultaneously.
Even on Mutahar's high-end system, running a year-old game like CyberPunk's disk on a PS4 emulator would make for a subpar experience, if it runs at all that is. This is what caused considerable shock and surprise among GTA fans who chanced upon the tweet.
GTA 5 was released in September 2013, just two months before the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were out. Hence, the game is considered to be more from the era of the PS3 and Xbox 360. The game is now two generations old, as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox X are the latest consoles on the market.
This was a major talking point in the discussion about whether GTA 5 should be considered a retro game.
Some users made the distinction even though, given the varying rates of advancements that the consoles have gone through, and their age gap with GTA 5, the latter shouldn't be considered retro despite it being released on older consoles.
One user also pointed out that the game has persisted across several consoles, which is a unique quality despite the franchise releasing many successful titles in the past.
The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the most successful series of all time, and GTA 5 is its most successful title. It continues to be listed as the most streamed and most tweeted-about game even nine years after its release, thanks to its impressive open-world architecture and pathbreaking storyline.
With GTA 6 in development, the debate on whether it is a retro game or not is likely to continue and will only likely be determined once the sixth edition hits the shelves.
