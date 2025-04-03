Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma delayed to June, confirmed as day-one launch title for Nintendo Switch 2

XSEED Games has announced that the release date of the upcoming Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma has been delayed to June 5, 2025, to coincide with the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 console. Furthermore, the developers also shared that if a player has already pre-ordered the upcoming Rune Factory title for the regular Switch, they will be able to upgrade their purchase for the NS2 console.

While the details about how to upgrade the game or if it will cost any extra money are still not available, XSEED Games has confirmed that more information will be revealed in the coming days before Guardians of Azuma releases.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma release date delayed to coincide with Nintendo Switch 2 launch

Almost a day after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event went live on April 2, 2025, XSEED Games revealed its plans to delay the launch of the upcoming Rune Factory game to June of 2025. Instead of the originally planned release date of May 30, Guardians of Azuma will now come out on June 5, 2025, alongside Nintendo's brand-new console.

The developers have also announced that players will be able to upgrade the game in case they have pre-ordered it for the original Switch. While no details on how to do so are available as of writing, XSEED Games has stated that more information will be revealed ahead of Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma's release. This might entail details regarding whether or not players will need to pay additional charges to upgrade the game for the new console.

The upcoming role-playing game will be available on Steam and the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on June 5, 2025, and will be one of the launch titles for the upcoming console.

Besides Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, the Switch 2 is set to receive a ton of new releases, such as Mario Kart, The Duskbloods, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and more, that you will be able to enjoy on the handheld.

