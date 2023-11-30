"S**t is dry" - Kai Cenat gives "honest opinion" on Pokimane's controversial cookies, says it's not worth $28

Kai Cenat recently reviewed Myna Snacks' Midnight Cookies, which were launched by Imane "Pokimane." The cookies have been involved in a controversy, and many netizens criticized its price point, which was further exacerbated when Pokimane called one particularly harsh critic a "broke boy."

While stating that the "chocolate" part of the cookies was good, the streamer made sure to mention that the "fudge part" of the cookies was "dry." He ended his review by concluding that the cookies were not worth $28. He stated:

"The fudge part of the cookie, I'll be honest, drier than a b***h's p**sy. Sh*t is dry. The chocolate, look, the chocolate though, look, the chocolate is good."

"My honest opinion bro, not worth $28" - Kai Cenat gives a review of Pokimane's controversial Midnight cookies

[Timestamp: 00:58:54]

Kai Cenat talked about the much-discussed Midnight Cookies, the controversy surrounding which has recently been addressed by other big names, such as Zack "Asmongold."

Even xQc gave a review of the cookies, calling them "pretty airy" and stating that "it's not terrible" but "not great either," to which Imane responded that "other people's opinions are none of my business."

Keeping in mind the background of the drama, fans were excited to hear what Kai had to say about the cookies.

After counting it down, Kai decided to eat a cookie, and then, without saying anything or reacting much, the streamer decided to eat another cookie. After which, the streamer commented on the chocolate, calling it "good." However, he stated that the fudge part of the cookie was "dry."

After having yet another cookie, the streamer had the following to say about the cookies' price point:

"On my life though, not worth $28, bro. I'll be honest with you, bro. My honest opinion, bro. Not worth $28."

Fans react to Kai's review

Many fans reiterated Kai's opinion, agreeing that the cookies were not worth their cost, and also mentioned the dryness of the cookies.

Some others made memes comparing the cookies to Oreos and indicating that Midnight Cookies are getting traction only because Pokimane is backing them up:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some more pertinent reactions from fans include one user calling him an "honest king." Another user stated that they are not willing to pay $28 for only "1/3rd of the cookie to be good":

More fan reactions to Kai Cenat's review of the cookies (Image via FearedBuck/X)

Imane and Kai Cenat streamed very recently, with both playing Fortnite. Kai had managed to set Pokimane up for a joke, which she hilariously fell for, much to Kai's delight. Pokimane ended up calling Kai's in-game skin a "monkey."