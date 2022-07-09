Watch: s1mple shows off his AWP skills with incredible ace against Ninjas in Pyjamas

The Natus Vincere pro player Oleksandr "s1mple" has done it again. The professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive legend pulled off a stunning ace during NAVI's group stage match against Ninjas in Pyjamas on July 8.

In the IEM Cologne 22 matchup, the NAVI AWPer got the ace after his team was down two players and was going against five in Round 4. What NIP thought would be their first-round win of the match quickly turned into a disaster as s1mple showed off his skills with the AWP. His performance in large part led NAVI to a dominant 2-0 victory over NIP.

A commentator, shocked at s1mple's impressive display of skill, said:

"Oh no! He aces his way back into the round!"

s1mple and AWP is a deadly combo

Natus Vincere faced off against Ninjas in Pyjamas during the Group Stage of IEM Cologne 2022 held in Cologne, Germany. In a best-of-three matchup, NIP chose Overpass for the first map, a map that NAVI has seen plenty of success on this year.

After taking the first three rounds as Counter Terrorists, things began to look dicey for NAVI in Round 4. The team had seen one player caught near Highway early in the round, as well as two more going down without landing a return kill. In a five-against-two situation, NAVI's chances of salvaging the round hinged on the performance of s1mple and Perfecto, with the former pulling off the seemingly impossible.

With the AWP sniper rifle, he took out two NIP players by Highway before finding himself trapped in Bathrooms and surrounded on both sides. To make matters worse, Perfecto went down as NIP planted the bomb on Site A.

After missing a kill near Highway, s1mple turned to Site A and took out the Terrorist defending the bomb before moving out of Bathrooms to get the ace. The announcers expressed their awe as he turned to defuse the bomb and win the round, saying:

"There should be no way. This was an impossible round to win, and it was from the start."

The Ukrainian pro player's ace was yet another great moment in his illustrious CS: GO career. It was perhaps the highlight of the Day 4 Group Stage matchup and helped propel Natus Vincere to a dominating 2-0 victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas. They will take on Movistar Riders next in a match to decide who earns the right to proceed to the Playoffs.

Fans react to s1mple extraordinary performance

Fans who watched the CS:GO veteran's ace were astounded at how he seems to continue to improve with time.

Others chimed in to crown him as the greatest Counter-Strike player of all time. Although there's room for debate, the NAVI AWPer's name is typically brought up in conversations about who the best CS:GO player is.

Fans can see s1mple and his incredible AWP skills in action again when he and Natus Vincere take on the Movistar Riders on Sunday, July 10.

