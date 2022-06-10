Saints Row VI reveals the free-to-play Boss Factory demo at Summer Game Fest 2022

The Summer Game Fest 2022 dropped some new footage for Saints Row VI that is set to be released this year. The game was announced as a reboot of the Saints franchise.

It has been a long time since gamers saw Saints Row grace their gaming screens and this reboot is definitely going to bring new fans into the franchise. The showcase did not show much, but one can be assured that they will be able to make this Saints Row experience their own.

The Saints Row franchise is incredibly loved. It is a mix of classic GTA style but adds in the wacky Saints formula. The game series took many different strides and their last proper installment was Saints Row IV, which took it to unprecedented heights.

The game series has long been overdue for a reboot and Volition seems set to deliver. The Summer Game Fest was a little lackluster but fans can surely be excited for this latest installment of the Saints Row series, premiering this August.

Character customization in Saints Row VI looks polished as Volition drops the Boss Factory Demo at Summer Game Fest

Volition has gone ahead and let players access the Boss Factory for Saints Row VI way ahead of time. They have access to this entirely free character creator to get an in-depth look at how their “Boss” is going to look in the final product.

This is incredibly bold from Volition as it shows how detailed users can get into designing characters for their playthrough. There seems to be a lot of focus on letting players do what they want, which is one of the biggest aspects of the Saints franchise.

This concept is not entirely new as Volition have pulled the same marketing tactic for Saints Row the Third, and they seem to want to capture that magic again.

While not showing much gameplay for Saints Row VI, Volition have enough going for them for a successful launch. With a couple more events left in the catalog, there is little doubt as to whether they will showcase more of the game.

They have also announced that they will be hosting weekly events that will feature prizes.

Find out more and download for FREE on Epic Games, PlayStation and Xbox now: The time has come, for you to #BeYourOwnBoss - start creating YOUR Boss now with #SaintsRow

Some vehicles were also shown off in the footage and players can see jets and monster trucks in action. The game looks incredibly polished and with Volition stating that this will be the biggest Saints Row yet, fans are excited. Saints Row VI is definitely going to hit big when it releases and Volition has done an amazing job marketing this game.

