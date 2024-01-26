Sapnap to donate $30K to Spanish streamers, announces he and Dream will host "winner takes all" Minecraft Hunt & Run Event

Recently, Minecraft content creator and Twitch streamer Nicholas "Sapnap" took part in the Twitch Rivals (Minecraft Hit and Run) event, which featured various English and Spanish-speaking creators. Nicholas further expressed his enthusiasm by stating his readiness to invest $50,000 in giveaways for Spanish creators, inspired by his warm welcome at the event. The streamer said:

"I really want to give back to them for being such amazing hosts and competitors, so I will be donating $50,000 to Spanish creators as a thank-you for welcoming me into their events and communities."

Among the kitty, he will be donating $3,000 each to 10 different Spanish creators. The streamer further wrote:

"Over the next 10 days, I’m going to be giving a total of $30,000 to 10 different Spanish streamers. I’ll pick ten random Spanish streamers and donate $3,000 to them."

Sapnap to collaborate with Dream to host "winner takes all" event

Sapnap and Clay "Dream" are undeniably two of the biggest creators in the Minecraft scene, boasting multiple millions of followers and subscribers combined. Nicholas announced that he invited the final three Spanish creators from the recent Twitch Rivals event to participate in a 1v1v1 winner-takes-all event. He said:

"I also wanted to find out the true SPANISH winner of the Hunt & Run Event, so @Dream & I came up with the idea to invite the final 3 Spanish speaking contestants to a streamed WINNER TAKES ALL REMATCH for $20,000."

As mentioned in the post, the three Spanish creators who were chosen are Gabriel "Shadoune666" (1.9 million followers), Alex "KendoMurft" (611K followers), and Nestor "Conterstine" (1.3 million followers).

In addition to Sapnap's giveaways, Dream will also be contributing by giving away $200 each to 50 up-and-coming Spanish-speaking streamers:

"@Dream also said he will be giving away $10,000 to 50 small Spanish streamers ($200 each)."

What did the fans say?

The post garnered numerous responses from the Minecraft community. Here are some of them:

