Minecraft Championship (MCC) Twitch Rivals: List of competing teams announced

The latest Minecraft Championship (MCC) will be taking place with competitors in physical attendance for the first time, and TwitchCon 2023 is playing host to the tournament. In collaboration with Twitch Rivals, 40 participants will converge in Las Vegas on October 20 to battle in minigame madness until one team is left as the champion.

As is tradition, the confirmed players and their corresponding teams have been announced by the official Minecraft Championship account across social media over a two-day span. Furthermore, since MCC Live is an IRL (In Real Life) event, the commentators, hosts, and reporters for the tournament were also announced.

With Minecraft Championship Twitch Rivals soon approaching, it seems like a good time to take a look at the participants and their teams before the big day.

All competitors and teams confirmed for Minecraft Championship Live/Twitch Rivals

MCC Live is the first in-person Minecraft Championship courtesy of Twitch Rivals (Image via Noxcrew/Twitch)

As with previous Minecraft Championships, MCC Live will involve ten teams of four players, each composed of popular content creators who often stream or create videos about Mojang's sandbox title. Fans shouldn't expect any new faces, as all competitors have appeared in other MCC events online for some time now.

Moreover, it's worth noting the commentators, the host, and the tournament reporters for the event, as they'll be a huge presence during MCC Live. This championship is the first to feature a complete broadcast staff, which should make it quite exciting and special for fans in attendance at TwitchCon and those watching at home.

Confirmed team lineups for MCC Live

Red Rabbits - fruitberries, Tubbo, bekyamon, JackManifoldTV

- fruitberries, Tubbo, bekyamon, JackManifoldTV Orange Ocelots - Krtzyy, OwengeJuice, Smajor1995, ItzMasayoshi

- Krtzyy, OwengeJuice, Smajor1995, ItzMasayoshi Yellow Yaks - Antfrost, awesamdude, cubfan135, CaptainSparklez

- Antfrost, awesamdude, cubfan135, CaptainSparklez Lime Llamas - jojosolos, Shadoune666, ElainaExe, ShubbleYT

- jojosolos, Shadoune666, ElainaExe, ShubbleYT Green Geckos - 5up, PeteZahHutt, Gee Nelly, Foolish Gamers

- 5up, PeteZahHutt, Gee Nelly, Foolish Gamers Cyan Coyotes - Illumina, Ranboo, DarkEyebrows, Sneegsnag

- Illumina, Ranboo, DarkEyebrows, Sneegsnag Aqua Axolotls - HBomb94, GeminiTay, GoodTimesWithScar, impulseSV

- HBomb94, GeminiTay, GoodTimesWithScar, impulseSV Blue Bats - Punz, BadBoyHalo, vGumiho, Hannahxxrose

- Punz, BadBoyHalo, vGumiho, Hannahxxrose Purple Pandas - Purpled, aimsey, Guqqie, Seapeekay

- Purpled, aimsey, Guqqie, Seapeekay Pink Parrots - GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, CaptainPuffy, Sylvee

The final roster of teams and players for Minecraft Championship Live (Image via Noxcrew)

Confirmed staff for MCC Live 2023

Commentators - KaraCorvus, Couriway

- KaraCorvus, Couriway Host - WavePunk

- WavePunk Reporters - GlitterXplosion, Nekkra

All that's left to determine for this MCC event is its minigames, which have yet to be announced by Noxcrew or Twitch Rivals so far. Be that as it may, it is known that this particular event will only feature six minigames instead of the usual eight seen in most other MCC tournaments. Regardless, the shift in schedule may make the competition even more intense.

The only way to find out for sure is for fans to tune into the official Twitch Rivals Twitch channel on October 20 at 8 pm British Summer Time to catch all of the minigame action. It remains to be seen which team will reign supreme and take the $5,360 prize, but the unfolding tournament should be a thrilling watch.