Minecraft Championship (MCC) Twitch Rivals date and time 

The latest Minecraft Championship, otherwise known as MCC, will be taking place during the Twitch Rivals esports tournament, bringing together a collective of content creators as they battle each other in team-based minigames. The tournament, this time around, has been titled MCC Live and is a non-canon entry in the long-running competitive series surrounding the beloved sandbox game.

Details are still emerging about the upcoming Minecraft Championship entry, but a few tidbits of information have already come into focus. Moreover, the date and time have been confirmed for the competition, which is the first to take place with participants in physical attendance instead of being an online-only event.

Minecraft Championship Live at Twitchcon 2023 is still a few days away, so it isn't a bad time to review what is currently known about the event.

Date and time for Minecraft Championship Live

The official MCC X account made its declaration for MCC Live on August 24, 2023 (Image via @MCChampionship_/X)

According to the official account for the Minecraft Championship series, Live will take place during TwitchCon: Las Vegas on October 20, 2023, at 8 pm British Summer Time. Currently, half of the participating teams have been confirmed, as well as the host, inter-match reporters, and commentators.

As always, fans hoping to tune into the stream will need to be aware of the discrepancies between time zones. The respective times for the broadcast can be found below:

US Pacific - 12 pm

US Mountain - 1 pm

US Central - 2 pm

US Eastern - 3 pm

Brazil - 4 pm

Germany - 9 pm

Russia - 10 pm

United Arab Emirates - 11 pm

India - October 21, 12:30 am

China/Singapore - October 21, 3 am

Japan - October 21, 4 am

Australia - October 21, 6 am

New Zealand - October 21, 8 am

Confirmed teams and staff for MCC Live

A promotional image for MCC Live's partnership with Twitch Rivals (Image via Minecraft Championship/Twitch)

For curious fans, the following teams and staff have been confirmed as participants in the IRL event:

Red Rabbits - fruitberries, Tubbo, bekyamon, JackManifoldTV

Orange Ocelots - Krtzyy, OwengeJuice, Smajor1995, ItzMasayoshi

Yellow Yaks - Antfrost, awesamdude, cubfan135, CaptainSparklez

Lime Llamas - jojosolos, Shadoune666, ElainaExe, ShubbleYT

Green Geckos - 5up, PeteZahHutt, Gee Nelly, Foolish Gamers

Casters/Commentators - KaraCorvus, Couriway

Host - WavePunk

Reporters - GlitterXplosion, Nekkra

Additionally, TwitchCon has confirmed that the following players will be attending MCC Live, although the capacity remains unclear:

aimsey

GeminiTay

hannahxxrose

Punz

Ranboo

Sneegsnag

The first five confirmed teams for Minecraft Championship Live/MCC TR (Image via MCC Wiki)

The final five teams should be announced on October 11, 2023, with the official Minecraft Championship X account divulging the first five on October 10. Fans should also note that this particular competition will take place across six minigames as opposed to the usual eight, likely due to the other competitive games taking place during Twitch Rivals.

Once October 20 or 21 arrives, fans can catch all of the MCC action via the official Twitch Rivals Twitch channel, which will showcase a ton of competitive gaming in addition to the Minecraft madness.